“I used to feel scared to even run” - Mohammed Shami’s heartfelt words ahead of comeback in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami is set to make his international comeback in the T20I series against England at home. Shami last played in the 2023 ODI World Cup and was out of action thereafter due to injury.

In a heartfelt video posted by the Indian cricket team on Instagram, the pacer shared what it was like while he was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Mohammed Shami stated that he has waited for a year and has worked hard. He revealed that he would feel scared to even run and how difficult it was to undergo rehab after being in a good flow.

Shami played a key role for India in 2023 ODI World Cup, ending as the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps from seven games at an incredible average of 10.70.

Trending

"I have waited and worked hard for a year. I used to feel scared to even run, thinking what will happen and what won't. It is very difficult for a player being injured from being in a flow and go to the NCA to rehab and come back," he said.

Shami believes that when a player goes through injury and is away, they come back stronger as one has to be mentally strong during the process.

"When you go from an injury, you come back stronger because you have to repeat the same things many times and have to be mentally strong," he added.

"You have to comeback for your team and your country" - Mohammed Shami on his return

Mohammed Shami has been picked for the five-match T20I series against England which begins on Wednesday, January 22, in Kolkata. He is set to play his first international match after being away for over a year.

The pacer, ahead of his return, stated that he has put whatever has happened behind him and is ready to get back on the field for India. He believes that results will follow if one works hard.

"Whatever has happened has happened. I have crossed that and come. If you work hard, you will get the result and I believe in that," he said (in the aforementioned video).

Citing a common real life example, Mohammed Shami said that we fall several times when our parents teach us to walk at a young age. However, we do not give up and continue learning. He said that similarly, even in cricket, one has to comeback after being injured and not lose the hunger.

"When we are young our parents teach us how to walk. We fall and get up but we do not leave learning," he said. "You should not leave that hunger. Even if you fall you should get up and walk again. Same way in profession also if you get injured then you have to comeback for your team and your country."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news