"I've answered this question a lot of times" - When Rohit Sharma staunchly defended Virat Kohli over his poor batting form

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma strongly defended ace batter Virat Kohli about his form ahead of the ODI series in the West Indies in 2023. Kohli had just broken out of an away Test slump in terms of centuries prior to the three ODIs.

The champion batter had gone nearly five years without an away Test century before a brilliant 121 in the second Test against the West Indies in Trinidad.

Yet, Rohit was asked for an umpteenth time about Kohli's batting ahead of the West Indies ODIs and he responded [via India TV News]:

"I've answered this question a lot of times. All the outside talk, who scored how many, took how many wickets. People who say such things don't know what happens inside. For us, what happens inside stays inside. We prefer that. For us, the most important thing is to win matches or series, not who's talking what. It doesn't matter to us."

He added:

"Our priority is the three ODI matches right now, we're focussing on that. Inside talks remain inside and we want it to stay inside only. This is something that I have said a number of times and in future as well I will say this only."

Kohli only played the first of the three-match ODI series and did not bat as India won by five wickets to capture a 1-0 lead. The Men in Blue suffered six-wicket loss in the second ODI in Kohli's absence but rebounded to win the series decider by a massive 200 runs.

Virat Kohli enjoyed a historic 2023 World Cup following the West Indian tour

Kohli lit up the home World Cup with a series of incredible performances [Credit: Getty]

After the above-mentioned West Indies tour, Team India won the ODI Asia Cup in style without losing a single match. However, what followed was one of the most remarkable individual and team performances by India and Kohli in the home ODI World Cup.

The champion batter sparkled with the bat, scoring a single edition record of 765 runs at an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31 in 11 matches. Kohli's spectacular run helped India go unbeaten in the tournament until the heartbreaking loss in the summit clash to Australia.

Kohli also broke Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record for most ODI centuries with his 50th ton in the semifinal against New Zealand. Kohli finished the World Cup with three centuries and six half-centuries.

