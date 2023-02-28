"I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now" - Rishabh Pant opens up on his recovery

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has opened up on his recovery period after experiencing a life-threatening car accident late last year. The youngster revealed that it has given him a new perspective and he has found happiness in small things.

Despite his recovery process, the youngster is likely to miss most of the cricket in 2023, having torn three key ligaments in his knee. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, now involved in the management role with the Delhi Capitals, reckons that the southpaw might take a couple of years to return.

Speaking to IANS, Pant reflected that people often forget the small things in life amid the hustle and bustle of daily activity. The 25-year-old revealed that the accident has prompted him to enjoy his life to the fullest.

"It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative. However, I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now. Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine.

"Everyone today is hustling and working extremely hard to achieve something special, but we've forgotten to enjoy the little things which give us joy every single day."

The Delhi cricketer continued:

"My biggest realisation and message would be that feeling blessed every day is also a blessing, and that's the mindset I've adopted since my setback and being able to enjoy every moment which comes my way is a takeaway I have for myself."

The swashbuckling left-hander has been central to India's dominance in Test cricket since his debut in 2018. He has been their leading run-getter in red-ball cricket in the last two years.

Rishabh Pant has bailed the Indian Test team out of difficult situations numerous times and has managed to get runs in all types of conditions. His absence is bound to affect the Indian team adversely in the longest format.

Delhi Capitals yet to announce Rishabh Pant's replacement as captain

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's IPL side, the Delhi Capitals, are yet to announce his replacement as captain. With opening batter David Warner having ample captaincy experience in IPL and notably ushering the SunRisers Hyderabad to the title in 2016, he is likely to lead them.

The gloveman took the reins of the Capitals during the second half of IPL 2021, but hasn't achieved the success expected of him. In 30 matches as captain, he has led them to 17 wins and suffered 13 losses.

Poll : 0 votes