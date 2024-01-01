"I've got no regrets" - David Warner on the infamous ball-tampering saga

Senior Australian opener David Warner has revealed having no regrets over the infamous ball-tampering scandal during the away Test series against South Africa in March 2018. The southpaw believes hitting obstacles is part and parcel of any player's career and that he has responded with dignity every time.

The veteran opener was the mastermind of the saga as Australia used unfair means to win the Newlands Test against South Africa. Cameron Bancroft, who used sandpaper on the ball to induce reverse swing, copped a ban of nine months from top-level cricket. Then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner faced a ban of one year and were stripped of their roles.

Speaking during a presser on Monday, January 1, Warner suggested that sportspersons must keep moving forward amid the hurdles and that his passion for the sport helped a lot. He said, as quoted by Nine.com.au:

"Reflecting on that, that whole period and my whole career, I've got no regrets. You're going to have a lot of hurdles that you have to jump, there's going to be obstacles along the way. But you have to move forward, and I've done that with dignity. I've got a lot of passion for the game, and it was important from my perspective that I'm giving back. Not just gaining the respect back, but putting Australian cricket first.﻿"

The 37-year-old made his comeback to top-level cricket during IPL 2019 and showed no signs of rust. He smashed multiple centuries for the SunRisers Hyderabad and followed it up with a staggering 647 runs during the World Cup in England.

David Warner reflects on the aftermath of ball-tampering saga

David Warner. (Image Credits: AP)

Warner suggested that his religious beliefs helped him cope during his suspension and that returning to grade cricket renewed his sense of community within the sport. He added:

"When I left Africa the first five or six people who came up to me were priests, and gave me a card. Then we went on holiday to Singapore after that and there was a big church convention, and I then sat back and spoke to (wife) Candice and said 'someone is clearly watching down upon us.' It just grew strength from there to go back and play grade cricket, get a sense of that cricket community belief back."

The New South Welshman has announced his retirement from ODI cricket and will play his final Test against Pakistan at the SCG, starting on January 3.

