"I've had to learn how to sweep, reverse sweep and put bowlers under pressure as much as possible" - Devon Conway 

New Zealand opening batter Devon Conway spoke about how he adapted to playing in subcontinent conditions. The southpaw made his presence felt during the ODI series against both Pakistan and India, managing two centuries in six innings.

His stint on the subcontinent began on a poor note after he was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Naseem Shah in the series opener against Pakistan in Karachi. He responded strongly with a century in the second game to lay the foundation for New Zealand's comeback.

In the 3-0 ODI series loss at the hands of India, Conway could only score 17 runs across the first two matches. In the third and final game, the opening batter scored a magnificent ton, keeping the 386-run chase alive almost single-handedly.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ = BCCI Well played India! A 3-0 series win. The T20 Series starts on Friday. Devon Conway leading the chase with 138 from 100 balls. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3DaQrb5 = BCCI Well played India! A 3-0 series win. The T20 Series starts on Friday. Devon Conway leading the chase with 138 from 100 balls. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3DaQrb5 #INDvNZ 📷 = BCCI https://t.co/li2dHeWula

Stating that he is largely satisfied with his performances on the subcontinent, Conway said during the post-match press conference following the third ODI in Indore:

"I'm certainly pretty happy with how things have gone, personally, over the last month-and-a-half. There's been a lot of learning for me, how to attack spin in the subcontinent. I've had to learn how to sweep, reverse sweep and put bowlers under pressure as much as possible."

Adding that his priority is to make the most of his experience on the subcontinent during the build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, Conway said:

"I've been very fortunate to have good experience in our group. We had Kane with us in Pakistan, it gave me the opportunity to have those conversations with him and Tommy Latham - guys who've played here in these conditions quite often - and see how they go about it. For me, I can take a lot of learning moving forward, especially for the World Cup coming up."

India will play host to the 2023 ODI World Cup in October-November. The teams touring the subcontinent and the hosts themselves will use the opportunities in the build-up to the ICC event to understand the conditions and adapt accordingly.

"It was a challenge for our bowlers" - Devon Conway

The inexperienced New Zealand bowling attack, the seam attack in particular, faced a hard time against the Indian batting. The Blackcaps conceded scores like 349 and 385 over the course of the series.

Jacob Duffy, playing only in his fourth ODI, was subjected to the Holkar Stadium in Indore, which is renowned for its flat surface and short boundaries. The right-arm pacer ended up conceding 100 runs off his spell, while the rest of the bowling unit did not have a memorable time either.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ = BCCI Devon Conway brings up his third ODI 100 from 71 deliveries in Indore! Follow the chase LIVE in NZ with Sky Sport. LIVE scoring | on.nzc.nz/3Yayd1x = BCCI Devon Conway brings up his third ODI 100 from 71 deliveries in Indore! Follow the chase LIVE in NZ with Sky Sport. LIVE scoring | on.nzc.nz/3Yayd1x #INDvNZ 📷 = BCCI https://t.co/t9oKPpduFL

Speaking about the 90-run defeat in the third ODI, Conway said:

"It was a challenge for our bowlers today, it was a batting surface. The nature in which Rohit and Shubman batted put serious pressure on us. We just tried to hang in there and break the partnership and the put pressure on the new batter."

He continued:

"The absence of Boult and Southee is massive for us, they are very experienced bowlers but on the flipside it has given opportunity for the younger bowlers to come through and learn on the go."

The Blackcaps are set for a brief home season prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL). England and Sri Lanka will tour New Zealand in the coming months as part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP).

