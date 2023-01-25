"We were in a great position in the chase" - Tom Latham laments losing too many wickets after ODI whitewash vs India

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham recently shed light on the humbling 3-0 ODI series defeat against India. The Blackcaps lost their No.1 ranking with the set of losses on the subcontinent, which ended with a 90-run loss at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

Expectations were high from the Kiwis, who came into the series against India on the back of a 2-1 victory over Pakistan.

However, with key players like Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult unavailable, the visitors were always a step behind a rampant Indian side in alien conditions.

After putting India into bat first, centuries from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill propeled the hosts to a mammoth score of 385-9 after 50 overs. New Zealand made a valiant attempt to chase down the total after a hundred by Devon Conway but the southpaw lacked support from the other end.

Admitting that their start with the ball was poor, where they ended up conceding 82 runs in the powerplay with no wickets in return, Tom Latham said during the post-match presentation:

"I think think the start with the ball wasn't great. Fantastic partnership, but we pulled it back to 380. We were in a great position in the chase, but we lost too many wickets."

The visitors managed to pull things back a little in the middle overs, but a fighting fifty from Hardik Pandya towards the end took the game away.

Similarly, during the run chase, a double-wicket over from Shardul Thakur quashed all their hopes of ending the series with a win.

"Hopefully it'll be helpful in October" - Tom Latham on the experience in the subcontinent

The recently concluded ODI series served as a good avenue for New Zealand in subcontinent conditions. The Blackcaps are set for a home season, which will see England and Sri Lanka touring.

After another tour to Pakistan and England, they will tour Bangladesh for yet another endavour in the subcontinent conditions ahead of the ODI World Cup in the October-November window in India.

Stating the importance of the series, albeit a 3-0 defeat, Latham said:

"It's our last experience in India before the World Cup so the guys are exposed to these conditions in the three games and hopefully it'll be helpful in October."

"We're building depth in this group without Southee and others," Latham added. "Fingers crossed about my form for the World Cup. Hopefully, we can take the learnings for the T20 series."

The two teams will now battle it out in the three-match T20I series, starting on Friday, January 27. Mitchell Santner will lead the New Zealand outfit for the upcoming three-match T20I series, while India will be led by Hardik Pandya.

