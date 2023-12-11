"I've moved on" - Alex Carey on 2023 Ashes stumping row with Jonny Bairstow

Australian keeper-batter Alex Carey recently opened up on the stumping incident of Jonny Bairstow in the 2023 Ashes series in England. The South Australian remains baffled by why that particular stumping incident was talked about so much.

The stumping incident occurred during Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, as Bairstow ducked a short-pitched delivery from Cameron Green. Carey seized the opportunity by hitting the stumps as the Yorkshire batter stepped out of the crease casually.

Speaking to SEN The Run Home, Carey asserted that he has moved on from the incident. However, the South Australian revealed that is slightly disappointed to be associated with the controversial dismissal.

"I haven't taken any I guess, baggage, or anything away from that. It's one of those moments, I've said it before, I've taken other stumpings and they haven't been spoken about six months onwards. So, I don't know why this one is. I've moved on, I think it's still being brought up. But yeah, I think ‘Greeny’ is disappointed he's got a stumping against his name as he bowls 145 clicks."

The dismissal sparked a massive row as the members of the Lord's abused Australian players, including David Warner and Usman Khawaja. The visiting players kept copping abuses for the remaining three Tests.

Alex Carey laments not playing in the 2023 World Cup final

Alex Carey, who was dropped from the playing XI after the opening match of the 2023 World Cup, rued his poor form. However, he was happy to assist his teammates from the bench and was also excited to be part of the winning squad.

"I was obviously really excited to be a part of a World Cup winning squad," Carey continued. "But I'd be lying if I said I wouldn’t rather be playing in that last match there at Ahmedabad, but that wasn't the case. I tried to make the best cordial I could and made sure the boys were well hydrated. I enjoyed the spoils with the group after."

While Australia drew the Ashes series in England, they clinched their sixth ODI World Cup title by beating India in the final.

