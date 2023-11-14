"I've never played a one-day game over two days" - Lockie Ferguson on 2019 World Cup semi-final against India

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson recently looked back at the 2019 World Cup semi-final against India, stating that he had never before played a one-day fixture over two days. Ferguson added that the win at Old Trafford in Manchester was incredibly special for the Kiwis.

The Kiwis stunned India four years ago in a rain-marred 2019 World Cup semi-final, defending a sub-par total of 239 to win by 18 runs, knocking the Men in Blue out of the competition. India will once again be starting as firm favorites when the sides meet in the 2023 World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, but remain wary of New Zealand's ability to come out on top.

During a pre-match press conference, Ferguson reflected on the upcoming semi-final, suggesting that it will be a fresh start for both sides. He said:

"Four years ago was a pretty spectacular game. I've never played a one-day game over two days, it’s literally not even in the title. So, I think playing that game was pretty incredible and obviously very pleasing for us at the time. But four years have gone past, we've played a lot of cricket in between, and both teams I'm sure are raring to go come Wednesday."

The 32-year-old believes it's vital to stick to the process that has kept them level-headed and added that New Zealand have been overawed with the support received from the fans in India. He said:

"Certainly, from our point of view, when we start the competition, much like every other team we're here to win it, but of course, we know there's a process. We sort of stick to our processes and, I know it sounds cliche, but I think it keeps us sort of level-headed and naturally as Kiwis we tend to stay where our feet are, which I think is a positive. But yeah, we look forward to big tournaments. Obviously, this one being in India is pretty spectacular with the fans, the support. We've been loving seeing all the New Zealand jerseys around too, so that's certainly helping us."

India overcame New Zealand earlier in the tournament in Dharamsala as Daryl Mitchell's classy hundred took the Kiwis to 273 in the first innings. However, Virat Kohli fought tooth and nail to take the hosts to victory by four wickets.

"We've just got to tighten up as much as we can" - Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ferguson, who has taken 10 wickets in the 2023 World Cup, highlighted the need to adapt to the conditions as quickly as possible. The 32-year-old added:

"Yeah, look, it was a hard-fought game. Of course, with one-day cricket and playing against India, there's a lot of ebbs and flows. I think it's not going to be any different come this game. We've just got to tighten up as much as we can. I guess can't really provide much more information than that. I guess just as I was saying earlier, we’ll adjust to the wicket, see what we think will be a good score, and do our best to defend it. And if we bat first, try to put runs on the board, which we think will be a good score."

The Kiwis will make it to their third consecutive World Cup final should they beat India on Wednesday.