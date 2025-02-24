“I’ve never played a single game in Pakistan” - Shreyas Iyer’s blunt reply to reporter after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer had to deal with a bizarre question by a journalist during the post-match press conference following the six-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The right-handed batter played a crucial role with his sublime 56 off 67 deliveries in the run chase at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

The contest was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) despite Pakistan being the hosts because of Team India's reluctance to travel across the border. As a result, a hybrid model was implemented which would ensure that the Men in Blue played all of their matches at a neutral venue, including the knockouts.

Iyer was asked if the victory would have been sweeter had it been on Pakistani soil instead of the Middle East. The batter issued a blunt response, stating that he had never played in Pakistan, but cherished the win nonetheless irrespective of the venue.

“I’ve never played a single game in Pakistan so I don’t know about that. But at the end of the day, it was a neutral venue for both teams, it’s a different kind of challenge. We also don’t play much in Dubai but at the end of the day, any victory against Pakistan is sweet. Because it’s always competitive and it’s a different challenge with external pressure from all around. I really enjoyed it, it was my third game against Pakistan. It was fun,” Iyer said in the press conference (via India Today).

Team India last played a match on Pakistan soil during the 2008 Asia Cup, well before Shreyas Iyer began his cricketing journey at the highest level.

Shreyas Iyer averages 61.50 against Pakistan in ODI cricket

With the two arch-rivals not facing each other frequently since bilateral affairs are out of the equation, ICC events and the Asia Cups are the only remaining couple of avenues where they can face off.

The 2023 Asia Cup marked Iyer's first experience against Pakistan. On that occasion in Pallekele, he had scored 14 runs off 9 balls, before being dismissed by Haris Rauf. He recorded an unbeaten fifty when the two neighboring sides met in the 2023 ODI World Cup league stage. He now has a second consecutive fifty against Pakistan under his belt with his solid effort in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash.

