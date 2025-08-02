“I’ve never seen a bowler do that” - England coach blasts Akash Deep for send-off to Ben Duckett in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick blasted India pacer Akash Deep for his send-off to Ben Duckett on Day 2 of the fifth Test at The Oval in London. The former opener stated he has hardly seen any bowler do what Deep did and that it was a needless gesture.The pressure was firmly on India as Duckett got England off to a breezy start with some expansive strokeplay. He even hit a reverse-scoop off Akash Deep for a six, before getting dismissed for 43 in the 13th over. The right-arm seamer subsequently placed his arm around Duckett's shoulder as they exchanged some words before KL Rahul separated the two.Speaking to the BBC Test Match Special after the day's play, Trescothick said:&quot;I don't think I've ever seen a bowler do that after getting someone out. You've seen them having words, we've seen it from both sides in this series. It was just different. We've seen it in the series already that Ben doesn't do a great deal [in response]. There was probably no need to walk him off in that fashion but the game has been fought in good spirits, there have been some words and arguments along the way but the two teams are still getting on well enough and will continue to do so.&quot;Duckett and his opening partner Zak Crawley combined for a 92-run partnership only in 12.5 overs on a tricky batting surface. However, the hosts eventually collapsed for 247, taking only a slender 23-run lead, thanks to half-centuries from Crawley and Harry Brook.&quot;We all know how important they are&quot; - Marcus Trescothick on dropped catches by EnglandMarcus Trescothick. (Image Credits: Getty)Trescothick expressed his frustration at England dropping three catches in India's second innings. Significantly, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got two lives. The 49-year-old was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:&quot;You're always frustrated when you miss opportunities. Of course, we pride ourselves on being very good in those sorts of areas, but it just didn't happen. We all know how important they are and we all know how tough catches can be - especially in the slips - so [we are] disappointed, but it is what it is.&quot;The tourists will resume Day 3 on 75/2 with a lead of 52 after bowling England out for 247.