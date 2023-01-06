"I've obviously done well in Test cricket in spinning conditions recently" - Usman Khawaja unfazed ahead of India tour

Australian batter Usman Khawaja has asserted that he will have no problems facing spin ahead of the Test series in India, starting on February 9 in Nagpur. The left-handed batter stated that he backs his process and options to acclimatize to the Indian conditions.

Khawaja, who is yet to play Test cricket in India, is expected to open the innings with David Warner in the four-match series.

The veteran batter has had previous success on the sub-continent, notably scoring a hundred for Australia A in a four-day game in Bangalore in 2018 and earning the Player of the Series award in the 2019 ODI series.

Speaking after the abandoned Day 3 of the third Test against South Africa in Sydney, Khawaja said while he has fared well against spin on the sub-continent recently, he understands how unpredictable things can get.

"I've obviously done well in Test cricket in spinning conditions recently. For me, it's more about the process. I've got my options. I'll continue to use them, play them in the best method possible. There's no guarantee in cricket. I could get eight ducks in a row. But I know a process that works for me, I know the different conditions and how I like to play against them."

The 36-year-old had a jaw-dropping average of 165.33 in the three-match Test series in Pakistan, with Australia registering a 1-0 triumph. He also performed decently in Sri Lanka in August 2022.

"I haven't been in the grind as long as Davey Warner, Steven Smith" - Usman Khawaja

Having consistently spent time outside the side, Khawaja admits he hasn't been in the grind for a long time and is enjoying his cricket as his body feels in good shape. The Pakistan-born batter added:

"I haven't been in the grind as long as David Warner or Steven Smith. I've played all forms for a bit for a three-year period and that was tough work. Warner and Smudger have been doing it for ten years now. Mentally it takes a toll, physically it takes a toll too. For me, I'm still feeling really good. I'm enjoying my cricket, my body feels great."

With Day 3 of the Sydney Test against South Africa abandoned, the southpaw was left stranded on 195 as Australia are likely to declare with only two days remaining.

