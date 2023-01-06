"I feel it worked in a positive way" - Kasun Rajitha reflects on most expensive figures in T20I cricket after a disciplined performance against India

Following a disciplined bowling performance in the second T20I against India in Pune on Thursday, December 5, Kasun Rajitha has recalled his worst bowling figures in the format. The right-arm pacer felt it was a reality check that has helped him grow as a bowler.

Rajitha undoubtedly proved vital as Sri Lanka registered a 16-run victory in Pune to level the three-game T20I series at 1-1.

The 29-year-old registered figures of 4-0-22-2, providing breakthroughs in his first over, dismissing Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill cheaply.

Speaking after the visitors' victory, Rajita referred to the first T20I against Australia in Adelaide in late 2019 when he registered figures of 4-0-75-0, setting the record for the most expensive spell in T20I history. The Matara-born bowler admitted it affected him, but that it also proved to be a learning curve.

He was quoted as saying by the Times of India:

"You need to be mentally very strong when you play T20Is. It is never easy for a bowler to face a situation like that. Until then, I was not prepared for something like this. It can shatter the confidence of a bowler and it did affect me too. But when I look at it now, I feel it was a lesson for me. It was a harsh way to get a reality check, but I feel it worked in a positive way for me."

Rajitha further claimed that support from family, teammates, coaches, and the Sri Lankan board played a vital role in getting past that challenging phase of his career. He added:

"I have come through a systematic process of playing cricket. I have played age cricket, been there at the national academy, and played domestic cricket. So, I knew it was part of the game. I survived because I got support from my family as well as my teammates, coaches, and the board."

Rajitha's expensive returns at the Adelaide Oval capped off Sri Lanka's collective bowling performance as Australia posted 233-2, headlined by David Warner's hundred. Australia went on to win the game by 134 runs.

Dasun Shanaka blasts 56 off 22 balls before Kasun Rajitha's heroics with the ball

Dasun Shanaka. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's openers set the tone for a series-leveling win as Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka put on 80 in 8.2 overs.

Charith Asalanka played an excellent cameo of 37 off 19 balls, followed by captain Dasun Shanaka providing the final flourish as the Lankans hammered 77 runs in the last five overs.

Despite a torrid start, India stormed back into the game with a 91-run stand between Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav. Axar's 31-ball 65 went in vain as Shanaka defended 21 off the final over.

