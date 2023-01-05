"He just wants to bat, bat and bat" - Gautam Gambhir on Deepak Hooda's training practices in nets

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has revealed that all-rounder Deepak Hooda has a penchant for batting for long hours in practice. Gambhir stated that coaches have to restrict him from batting after a point.

Hooda enjoyed a breakthrough Indian Premier League season in 2022. He scored 451 runs in 15 games for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with four fifties, striking at 136.67. The 27-year-old has also enjoyed a fulfilling T20I career thus far, recording a hundred in just his fifth game in the shortest format.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir, who mentors LSG, hailed Deepak Hooda's work ethic and dedication, saying:

"His work ethic impressed me the most. He just wants to bat, bat and bat. There were so many times when all the other coaches would say that he just bats too much. That's what I used to do as well. You can't just restrict someone from batting enough."

Gambhir added:

"If he wants to be prepared in a certain way, you ask him to prepare that way. He used to bat 2-3 years in the practice session. That's a great attitude."

Hooda batted magnificently in the first T20I of India's ongoing series against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He hit 41 off 23 balls to give the Men in Blue a good finish and those runs proved to be vital as his side won the game by just two runs.

"Don't think too ahead" - Gautam Gambhir on Deepak Hooda's 2023 World Cup prospects

Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel. (Credits: Twitter)

Keeping in mind the 2023 World Cup, Gautam Gambhir feels Deepak Hooda must grab whatever opportunity he gets. The 2011 World Cup winner also believes Hooda needs to stay in the present as selection is not in any player's hands.

"Don't think too ahead," Gambhir said. "I think he needs to grab whatever opportunities he gets.

"He got a T20I hundred when he opened the batting. He has been batting at No. 6, he has got very limited opportunities in the T20 World Cup, I thought that was unfortunate.

"I think rather than thinking about what's going to happen in October-November, think about staying in the present, playing the best way you can."

India took on Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Pune on Thursday, January 5. Hooda notably failed to deliver the goods this time around, falling for just nine off 12 balls with his team chasing 207 to take a 2-0 series lead.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue needed 58 runs from the final four overs.

