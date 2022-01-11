"I've been really proud of how the lads have conducted themselves so far" - Pat Cummins

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has appreciated his players for their behaviour during the ongoing Ashes series against England. The top-ranked Test bowler feels there is hardly a need for players to sledge just because past Australian teams did so.

Australia and England have played the series in great camaraderie, with the likes of Nathan Lyon, Cummins and Joe Root talking amicably before every game. Unlike past Ashes series, the current one hasn't witnessed any heated confrontations between players thus far.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Cummins said that the cricketing fraternity has been wanting Australia to play the game in good spirits. The 28-year old, leading for the first time, hailed his players for creating their own identity, and concentrating on playing good cricket. He said:

"From a couple of years ago, it was pretty obvious the world wanted all cricket teams, particularly the Aussie cricket team, to tone it down a little bit. I keep encouraging all of our players to be themselves. They do not have to try and impress anyone or sledge just because it might have been done like that in the past."

"Just be themselves. No doubt, the first Tests have been pretty smooth sailing ,and sledging is something to keep an eye on. But I've been really proud of how the lads have conducted themselves so far."

However, former players have criticised the friendly behaviour between the two teams. Michael Vaughan urged England to get 'nasty' before the third Test at the MCG to bounce back in the series. Shane Warne reminded the players that they are not mates when on the field.

Pat Cummins underlines Australia's immediate challenge

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pat Cummins emphasised Australia's need to win overseas, and is looking forward to the Pakistan tour in March. He is also keen to win a series in England after Australia drew one in 2019. The New South Wales player added:

"We retained the Ashes in 2019, but I left there feeling we had unfinished business. It is a huge series for this group to work towards. Winning overseas is massive. Our next tour is to Pakistan, and the best teams win there. That is the next challenge for us."

Australia lead the current Ashes series 3-0 after four Tests, with the fourth one ending in a thrilling draw in Sydney.

The fifth and final Test starts on the 14th of January in Hobart.

Edited by Bhargav