"I’ve sat back and admired how he’s gone about it" - Eoin Morgan on Ben Stokes' captaincy

Former England captain Eoin Morgan feels Ben Stokes' captaincy will make a massive difference in the upcoming Ashes series. Morgan also opined that Brendon McCullum's aggressiveness as a player has rubbed off on the all-rounder.

Stokes has changed the fortunes of the English Test side dramatically since succeeding Joe Root in the role. He has signalled that England will hold back nothing in the Ashes and play fearlessly.

Speaking to Mirror Sport, Morgan said he always admired the way Stokes has went about his captaincy, especially understanding the strength of their players and utilizing them.

"Good leadership and captaincy can make a real difference to a team and Stokes’ leadership I think is going to be key for this Ashes. He’s always been a leader and as captain he’s been great. I’ve sat back and admired how he’s gone about it. I learned a huge amount from his coach Brendon McCullum and leadership is shaped by the people that have influenced you. They have recognised what strengths their players have and are trying to utilise them. And they've worked," he said.

The 36-year-old has often credited McCullum for transforming England's white-ball system, citing New Zealand's performance against them in the 2015 World Cup.

"I would have given my left arm to play in the Ashes" - Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Eoin Morgan playing only 16 Tests in his career and none against Australia, the southpaw said he considered facing the arch-rivals in limited overs the closest thing to the Ashes.

"I would have given my left arm to play in the Ashes. I went on the 2010/11 tour as the spare batter, but we had such a strong batting line up. Every time I had an opportunity against the Aussies particularly in 50 over cricket. I would go 'well, this is the closest I'm getting to playing an Ashes against these guys. If that is where I want to be, then I need to do well here to start with,” he said.

The 2023 Ashes series begins on June 16 at Edgbaston.

