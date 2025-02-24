“I was visualising that he may look for a single” - Axar Patel reveals plan for Imam-ul-Haq run-out in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel recalled his plan of action during the build-up to Imam-ul-Haq's wicket in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. Axar executed a stunning direct hit from close range to catch the left-handed batter short of the crease while attempting a quick single.

Team India had momentum on their side after Hardik Pandya dismissed Babar Azam towards the end of the powerplay. The well-settled Imam-ul-Haq was poised to play a crucial role in the middle overs but ended up being the architect of his downfall.

The left-handed batter stepped down the track against Kuldeep Yadav to hit the ball towards the mid-on region. He quickly signaled for a run, but was no match for Axar Patel's quick pick-up and bullet throw right at the stumps.

The all-rounder recalled being ready for the moment after observing Imam-ul-Haq at the crease.

"The ball before I was visualizing that he may look for such a single, and I can pull off a direct hit. I was a few steps behind initially, but charged in. The movement was same as I expected and I was able to make a direct hit. After it happened, I told myself that it was good that I visualized the ball before, so I was prepared for it," Axar Patel told ICC after the match.

Imam-ul-Haq, in his first ODI appearance since the 2023 ODI World Cup, was dismissed for 10 runs off 26 deliveries.

"He was always stepping out to take quick singles against spinners" - Axar Patel on Imam-ul-Haq

Axar Patel revealed that he had anticipated the runout as Imam-ul-Haq had the tendency to charge at the spinners and steal quick singles. The opening batter has been run out six times in ODI cricket, with the last instance coming during the 2023 Asia Cup group stage contest against Nepal in Multan.

"When I came onto bowl in the powerplay, he had taken a single through mid-off where Harshit Rana was fielding. So, I thought that it must be in his plans, and whatever videos I had seen of him, he was always stepping out to take quick singles against spinners," Axar added.

Axar Patel has played a huge role on the field for Team India in the Champions Trophy 2025 campaign so far. Apart from his fielding inputs, he has been tight with the ball, taking three wickets in two matches at an economy of 4.84.

