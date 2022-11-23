"I want to cash in on every cent possible" - Glenn Maxwell rules out withdrawing from IPL

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has claimed that he is not even considering withdrawing from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Big-name Australian players like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have withdrawn from IPL 2023 due to the tight schedule that lies ahead for the national team. However, Maxwell was pretty practical with his answer and spoke about how he wanted to earn as much as he could before he hung up his boots.

The 34-year-old is currently recovering from a broken leg and feels this is a good time for him to plan out the remainder of his playing career.

Speaking on "The Grade Cricketer" podcast, here's what Glenn Maxwell had to say about the IPL and national commitment:

"Not a chance (on withdrawing from IPL). I am 34 and I want to cash in on every cent possible and then retire happily. Now I have this 2-3 month break where I will set myself up for the backend of my career and work on avoiding tissue injuries that could happen as an older player."

He added:

"Hopefully, this can extend my career for a year or two and I can play longer for Australia. Excited for the two World Cups in the next two years."

Glenn Maxwell on Australia's T20 World Cup debacle

Hosts Australia failed to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in what was one of the upsets of the tournament. However, they lost just one game in the Super 12s stage and ultimately went out on net run rate, with their crucial game against England being washed out as well.

Glenn Maxwell felt Australia didn't play bad cricket but also agreed that they just couldn't cash in on the chance they got to improve their damaged net run rate. He stated:

"I really wanted to play the game against England to see where we stand. It was a sell-out at the MCG and whoever would have won would have probably been in the finals."

Maxwell continued:

"We didn't really get the opportunity to show where we were as a team. I don't think we did much wrong. It was just that a couple of guys had a day out against us and we bore the brunt of it."

He also agreed that Australia's 89-run loss to New Zealand in the opening game was down to Finn Allen taking down their bowling attack and added:

"I think we lost our first game inside the first four overs where Finn Allen hit everything out of his skin for four or six. We tried everything but he just pumped it. And then he rarely made a run for the rest of the tournament. Unfortunately, we couldn't throw the first punch in that game."

Glenn Maxwell is currently in a race against time to get fit and put himself on the selectors' radar for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in February 2023.

