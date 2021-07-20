"I want to be playing for Australia in all 3 formats" - Marnus Labuschagne on his T20 World Cup aspirations

Star batsman Marnus Labuschagne is eyeing a place in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad after finishing as Glamorgan’s highest run-getter in the T20 Blast 2021.

Labuschagne was left out of the West Indies sojourn – where the Aussies played 5 T20Is and are due to play 3 ODIs – due to international travel restrictions. But the 27-year-old made the most of his County stint and is now staking a claim for a spot in the Australian side for the showpiece event scheduled for October-November.

“I want to be there, I want to be playing for Australia in all three formats, but there’s literally nothing more I can do in this format. I’ve shown some of the things I can do well and some things I need to improve, so [selection] is not in my hands,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by BBC Sport Wales.

Australia were hammered 1-4 by the Windies in the shortest format. Though Mitchell Marsh put on an all-round show batting at No. 3, the absence of several regulars meant the middle order didn't bear a settled look.

Marnus Labuschagne is among those looking to break into the mix, having bailed Glamorgan out time and again batting at Nos. 3 and 4.

“Coming back to Glamorgan, it was one of my focuses to improve my T20 game and learn how to play role batting at three or four. At times I did it really well, at times I didn’t do it as well, but that’s part of learning.

“I was really excited to play the Blast, and grow with bat and all, so I think I leave here a much better player than I came which is always very satisfying,” Labuschagne, who scored 390 runs at an astounding average of 55.71, elaborated.

However, Glamorgan had a nightmare campaign as they finished last in the South Group, winning just three of the 14 games played.

“If I’m not sleeping I’m thinking about what their bowlers are doing” – Labuschagne on Ashes 2021

Marnus Labuschagne recorded four half-centuries during Ashes 2019

While a place in the T20 World Cup squad is still up in the air, Marnus Labuschagne will be an integral part of Australia’s bid to retain the Ashes, starting December 8 in his home state Queensland.

Labuschagne was Australia’s second-highest run-scorer at Ashes 2019, amassing 390 runs at an average of 50.43 from four Tests. He is gearing up to emulate that success at home this year, so as to almost lose sleep over the high-octane series.

“Always thinking about the Ashes, if I’m not sleeping I’m thinking about what their bowlers are doing, how I want to bat. I’m always working on my game, looking forward to Test cricket and there’s nothing more exciting than having England in Australia, so I can’t wait,” Labuschagne added.

Though he couldn’t live up to standing as the No. 3 Test batsman in the world, averaging around 25 in the County Championship, Labuschagne scripted history when he smashed a County record 276 off 268 balls for Glamorgan’s Second XI against Northamptonshire earlier this month.

