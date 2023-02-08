"I want him to recover so that I can go and slap him" - Kapil Dev has a message for Rishabh Pant

Legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev recently showed some tough love for Rishabh Pant, saying that he wants to slap the wicketkeeper-batter once he recovers.

Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a car crash on December 30, 2022. His car crashed into a divider in the wee hours and he endured injuries to his back, ligament, and forehead. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Dehradun before being shifted to Mumbai as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical bulletin.

Kapil, who is fond of Pant, expressed unhappiness over the car accident and stated that he wants to slap him as a parent would do to their children. He also said that Pant's absence jeopardized Team India.

“I have a lot of love for him," Kapil said on a YouTube podcast named Uncut. "I want him to recover so that I can go and slap him and tell him to look after himself. Because of your accident, the entire team is in tatters. I love him, but I am also angry at him. Why do such youngsters of today’s times make such mistakes? There should be a slap for it.

“First blessings, that he gets all the love in the world, may the almighty give him good health," he added. "First that, but after that, like parents have this responsibility to slap the children if they make mistakes."

The untimely incident has come as a huge setback for him. The 25-year-old is likely to remain out of action for the majority of 2023 and will also miss the ODI World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in India.

"I am ready for the challenges ahead" - Rishabh Pant

For the first time since the accident, Pant took to social media on January 16 to express gratitude to one and all for showering him with love. The Delhi-born cricketer also noted that he is ready for the challenges ahead.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.”

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17

Thank you to the I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.Thank you to the @BCCI @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support. I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.Thank you to the @BCCI , @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.

He was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in December last year.

Also Read: "Aussies have started the mind games by talking about the pitches" - Sunil Gavaskar shuts out noise ahead of 1st Test

Poll : 0 votes