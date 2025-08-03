"I want to see your reverse sweep" - Indian fielder hilariously sledges Ben Duckett in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Team India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to unsettle England opener Ben Duckett with a series of verbal barrages from close-in during Day 4 of the fifth Test at The Oval. The English left-handed opener was looking settled, building from his overnight score, despite a testing spell by the Indian pacers in the first session.He faced a vicious maiden over from Mohammed Siraj early on in the day, missing contact altogether on five occasions, while narrowly avoiding the outside edge. The Indian fielders were a vocal bunch considering the enormity of the day, where the series could potentially be decided.The fielders were constantly encouraging the pacers while having a go at the England batters as well. Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope had to deal with the constant chatter of the visitors having a go at them verbally. On one such occasion, Jaiswal approached his counterpart, encouraging him to take on the bowlers, and play a rash shot in the process.&quot;This is not your game, man. Show some shots. I want to see your reverse sweep. Why you are defending? There's no point,&quot; Jaiswal's comments were caught on the stump mic (via Star Sports).&quot;Later,&quot; the England bater calmly replied.Duckett had unleashed a wide variety of his reverse scoops and unorthodox shots during his first innings knock of 43 runs off 38 deliveries. On that occasion, he was dismissed by Akash Deep, prompting the pacer to put an arm around his shoulder while he was making his way back to the pavilion.Ben Duckett departed after scoring 54 runs in the second innings of ENG vs IND 2025 5th TestThe opening batter brought up the third fifty of his series in the first session of Day 5, but was dismissed soon after as a change of bowling worked for India. Prasidh Krishna got Duckett to nick one to second slip during the 23rd over, where KL Rahul claimed a sharp catch.Team India made another timely breakthrough after Mohammed Siraj trapped Ollie Pope LBW in the 28th over. However, since then, England have been on the prowl through a crucial counter-attack by Harry Brook. At the time of writing, England are placed at 164-3, and 210 runs away from the target, ahead of the second session.