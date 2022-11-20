"I want Shreyas Iyer to be turning his arm over" - Simon Doull lauds Deepak Hooda's spell

Simon Doull has lauded Deepak Hooda for showing his willingness to bowl and delivering an excellent spell in the second T20I between India and New Zealand.

The Men in Blue set a 192-run target for the Black Caps after being asked to bat first at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20. Their bowlers then bowled out Kane Williamson and Co. for 126, with Hooda registering figures of 4/10 in 2.5 overs to register a convincing 65-run win.

While reviewing the game on Prime Video, Doull asked other top-order Indian batters like Shreyas Iyer to follow Hooda's example and turn their arms over. He said:

"I want more of these guys, I want Shreyas Iyer to be turning his arm over. I want them to be practicing in the nets. Deepak Hooda actually puts some time in, he does practice his bowling. He wants to bowl, he wants to be a part of this side and he wants to be an option."

The former Kiwi pacer pointed out that Hardik Pandya might not be able to perform the sixth bowler's role in all games going forward. He explained:

"When Hardik can't bowl, as he is going through the rest of his career, half the games he probably won't be able to bowl, because that's just the nature of his body and it's how tough bowling is, trying to bowl quick is as well."

While acknowledging that India were on top when Hooda was given the ball, Doull praised the part-time off-spinner for delivering what was expected of him. He elaborated:

"So India need one or two others in that top six that can do the job. Deepak Hooda showed again tonight, yes it wasn't a massive pressure situation, but you can only do what you have been asked to do, and he did exactly that tonight."

Hooda was introduced into the attack in the 11th over of the New Zealand innings, just when they lost their third wicket in the form of Glenn Phillips. He conceded only nine runs in his first two overs, apart from having Daryl Mitchell caught at long-on by Shreyas Iyer.

"He has done a terrific job" - Zaheer Khan on Deepak Hooda's spell

Deepak Hooda picked up three wickets in the 19th over of New Zealand's innings. [P/C: BCCI/Twittter]

Zaheer Khan was also all praise for Hooda's efforts with the ball. He said:

"He has done a terrific job today. I am sure the Indian team will not look at Deepak Hooda bowling the 19th over in a crunch game but it just gives you that much more assurance that if need be, you want to use the sixth bowling option when things are going tough, that option is ready."

Deepak Hooda dismissed Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee with the second and third balls of the penultimate over of the Kiwi innings. Although Lockie Ferguson denied him a hat trick, the off-spinner got rid of Adam Milne off the next delivery to close out the win.

