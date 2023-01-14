"I want both the trophies again" - Moeen Ali keen for England to win next two white-ball World Cups

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is eager to see the national team lift the next two World Cups in 2023 and 2024 after their recent exploits in white-ball cricket. The left-handed batter asserted that he has no personal but only team goals in mind.

England became the first team to hold the 50-over and T20 World Cup simultaneously when they lifted the latter for the second time in history. Jos Buttler and co. beat Pakistan in the final by five wickets to lift the T20 WC 2022 trophy.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the 35-year-old said:

"I want both the trophies again. I don't really set personal goals but as a team, we have to keep going and we have to keep winning the trophies."

Speaking about his fitness mantra as a veteran cricketer, Ali reckoned:

"By playing and training hard. I don't like too much of a break. A break makes the body a little stiff."

The Warwickshire all-rounder quit Test cricket in September 2021 and re-considered returning to the format for the Pakistan tour last year before closing the door permanently.

"We really switched styles" - Moeen Ali recalls defeat to Ireland in T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland pacer Josh Little dismissed Jos Buttler for a second-ball duck. (Credits: Getty)

When asked what England's mindset was following their devastating five-run loss to Ireland in the group stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Moeen Ali said all they spoke about was playing aggressively.

After a loss against Ireland, England secured victories against Sri Lanka and New Zealand to book a place in the semi-finals. Then, they beat India by 10 wickets and enter the final.

"We just sat down and we spoke to be more aggressive. We became more dynamic as a team. We really switched styles and played really well after that. We went on to beat Sri Lanka, New Zealand, India and Pakistan. We play well when we have our backs against the wall," said Moeen Ali.

ICC @ICC



All the talking points from

bit.ly/3gIAKPX An upset of gigantic proportion at the #T20WorldCup as Ireland defeat England in a MCG thriller to setup a big clash for Jos Buttler's side against Australia on Friday.All the talking points from #IREvENG An upset of gigantic proportion at the #T20WorldCup as Ireland defeat England in a MCG thriller to setup a big clash for Jos Buttler's side against Australia on Friday.All the talking points from #IREvENG 👇bit.ly/3gIAKPX

The final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw Sam Curran finish with figures of 4-0-12-3 to keep the opposition to 137. Later, Ben Stokes' composed fifty took a wobbly England home.

Poll : 0 votes