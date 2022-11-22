"I wanted to be at the non-striker's end" - Ishan Kishan reflects on Suryakumar Yadav's T20I hundred against New Zealand

Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan lavished praise on Suryakumar Yadav's innings in the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday (November 20) at Mount Maunganui. The southpaw revealed that he wanted to be at the non-striker's end when Yadav was batting.

Yadav put on a batting exhibition, smashing his second T20I hundred and bringing it in 49 balls. Batting at number three, the 32-year-old remained unbeaten at 111 off 59 deliveries to single-handedly haul the visitors to a match-winning total of 191.

Speaking before the third T20I against the Kiwis, Kishan reflected on how Yadav goes about his business without much thought. The youngster also revealed that the veteran's work ethic is highly inspirational and said:

"I wanted to be at the non-striker's end when Surya was batting. We all want to bat like him. He is not thinking as much. Whatever he wants is happening. Off the field, he is very professional with his hydration and his sleeping pattern. It is so good to see him and we youngsters learn so much. Plus his work ethic is so good."

The Men in Blue registered a 65-run victory as the bowlers delivered a disciplined performance with the ball. While Deepak Hooda picked up four wickets in 2.5 overs, Yadav's hundred was enough for him to earn the Player of the Match award.

"It was so good to see everyone going with a positive intent" - Ishan Kishan

Kishan was also delighted to win the second T20I and backed his team to keep their positive run going, given their knowledge of the conditions. The 24-year-old added:

"It was our first game after the World Cup, it was so good to see everyone going with a positive intent. Was a lovely game for us. The conditions have been great. Now, we have played here for so many games here, we don't think about the rain, we are professionals and know how to switch off and on. We should not look at the dimensions."

Meanwhile, the Kiwis are going strong in the ongoing third T20I at Mclean Park in Napier after electing to bat first today (November 22).

