"I wasn’t joking about calling Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke"- Virat Kohli after Ben Stokes' sensational 155 vs Australia in 2nd Ashes Test

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli heaped praise on England Test captain Ben Stokes after his sensational century against Australia on the final day of the second Ashes Test on Sunday, July 2. Stokes' phenomenal efforts went in vain as Australia eventually won the match by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series.

Ben Stokes came into bat late on Day 4 with his side in huge trouble at 45/4 in a steep chase of 371. He started off watchfully by respecting the Australian bowling attack and batted sensibly in the remaining overs of the day.

He showed an identically restrained approach in the initial stages of the final day, with Ben Duckett doing the bulk of scoring with timely boundaries at the other end. The sleeping beast inside him woke up after Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping dismissal in the 52nd over when England were reduced to 193/6.

The English captain turned up the heat and went on a rampage as he smashed the Australian bowlers all around the park.

Australia had almost all the fielders at the boundary, but that did not deter Stokes as he smoked nine sixes and nine boundaries on his way to 155. However, he could not finish the job as he skied one high into the air in the 73rd over to give an easy catch to Alex Carey. Australia bundled out England soon after and won the match by 43 runs.

After the thrilling contest, Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter handle and lauded the fighting spirit of Ben Stokes in a crunch situation. He wrote:

"I wasn’t joking about calling Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke I’ve played against. Innings of the highest quality but Australia is too good at the moment."

"He is a freak, there's a bit of a Déjà vu from that Headingley game" - Steve Smith on Ben Stokes after the win

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Australia vice-captain Steve Smith called Ben Stokes a "freak" and hailed him for playing a stunning knock.

Smith also shed light on Stokes' strategy of targeting one side to his advantage during the knock. He also mentioned about his dropped catch which gave Stokes a life in the first over after Lunch on Day 5.

"He is a freak, there's a bit of a Déjà vu from that Headingley game, the way he went about it, pretty much targeting one side, down the hill, it was the first shot he hit from the far end that he got out. [On the Stokes' spilled catch] There was an opportunity. I spilled it, was feeling for a bit there, but he's a freak, unbelievable player."

Smith continued:

"I didn't pick it up initially, it's quite hard when it is going like that and I put it down, it's difficult giving lives for a guy like that, the way he plays and we've seen innumerous [sic] times and fortunately, [he] hit one out the chimney, incredible knock."

