"I watched 2005 as a kid on TV"- Usman Khawaja recalls Australia's 18-year-old loss after inspiring Aussies to 2-wicket win in Ashes 2023

Usman Khawaja won the Player of the Match award for his century in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test match against England. The Australian opener recalled watching the 2005 Ashes Test match in Birmingham as a kid, where the Aussies lost to England by two runs.

A similar result could have been possible once again at Edgbaston this year, but Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon guided Australia to a two-wicket win. Usman Khawaja starred with a 141-run knock in the first innings and a 197-ball 65 in the second innings.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Khawaja shared his experience of watching the closing moments of the game and said:

“I’m not going to lie; I was sh*tting myself for the last five minutes. I watched 2005 as a kid on TV. I was there at Headingley, but this has to be one of my favourite Test matches. I couldn’t watch it with the guys, so I watched it on the delayed vision so I could hear what was going on."

"Four more Tests, we hope they are as good as this"- Usman Khawaja talks about his Ashes experience on English soil

Khawaja is on his third tour of England for an Ashes series. The left-handed batter has admitted that this could be his last tour of the United Kingdom for a Test series. Reflecting on his performances in the two previous Ashes series in England, Khawaja added:

"I was a young punk in 2013, and I think Swanny (Graeme Swann) gave me nightmares there, and 2019 was tough unless you were Steve Smith. Four more Tests, we hope they are as good as this."

The second match of The Ashes 2023 series will begin next Wednesday (June 28) in London. Usman Khawaja will aim to continue his top form at the Lord's Cricket Ground next week.

