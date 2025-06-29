"I will have a chat with Sai Sudharsan" - Deep Dasgupta suggests 2 changes in India's XI for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Deep Dasgupta has suggested two changes in the Indian team's playing XI for the second Test against England. He noted that he would leave out Sai Sudharsan, highlighting that he would talk to the youngster and explain that he is being left out not based on performance, but for a better playing combination.

India suffered a five-wicket loss in the first Test against England in Leeds. The second game of the five-match series will be played in Birmingham from July 2 onwards.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan,' Dasgupta opined that India can accommodate Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing XI by promoting Karun Nair to No. 3 and leaving out Sai Sudharsan.

"In general, you don't want to make too many changes after the first game, but you have also got to think this is a very young side. It's a new captain, newish side. So you have got to get the combination right. Karun Nair has got most of his runs at No. 3. Also, he batted for India A against the England Lions at No. 3," the former India wicketkeeper-batter said.

"So you might want to look at Karun Nair at No. 3. That opens up a space for someone like Nitish at No. 6, who, if required, can give you a few overs of seam. I will have a chat with Sai Sudharsan and say this is not a reflection of what happened in the first Test, but this is a combination thing. So that conversation becomes very, very important, how you put it across to someone like Sai," he added.

Sai Sudharsan scored 30 runs, including a duck in the first innings, at No. 3 in the first Test against England. Karun Nair, who too was dismissed for zero in the first innings, contributed 20 runs in the second innings while batting at No. 6.

"I would love to see Kuldeep there" - Deep Dasgupta on the other change India should make for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Kuldeep Yadav wasn't part of India's playing XI for the first Test against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Deep Dasgupta opined that India can afford to play Kuldeep Yadav at No. 8 as their top order was among the runs in the Leeds Test.

"Looking forward to Birmingham, which is usually a batting-friendly venue, I would love to see Kuldeep there. The advantage of having a top five amongst runs is that you are not too worried about contribution from your No. 8 with the bat," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Shubman Gill and company need not worry about Kuldeep's contributions with the bat.

"So I think that would help someone like Kuldeep to play at No. 8, and not worry too much in terms of how much he is going to contribute with the bat, is what I think. So, Kuldeep for me, yes," Dasgupta observed.

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 56 wickets at an average of 22.16 in 13 Tests. He has accounted for 21 dismissals at an average of 22.28 in six Tests against England.

