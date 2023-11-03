"I will be fine for the Test series in India" - Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery after 2023 World Cup

England Test captain Ben Stokes will undergo surgery on his troublesome knee after the ongoing 2023 World Cup in India. The 32-year-old's knee has been a long-standing problem, forcing him not to bowl in the 2023 World Cup and instead play as a specialist batter.

Stokes made a stunning return, coming out of his ODI retirement ahead of the 2023 World Cup. He also showed good signs of form before the showpiece event, headlined by a record 182 against New Zealand at The Kia Oval.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of their next World Cup game, Stokes said as quoted by Sky Sports:

"I am having surgery after the World Cup. I will be fine for the Test series in India. When we go to those meetings we generally take a physio and doctor and they start talking and I just turn up, go to sleep, wake up and hope it is better.

The first of the five Tests against India will begin on January 25 in Hyderabad. England will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a two-week camp before landing in India. Thus, Ben Stokes will have eight weeks to get fit for the Test series.

"His knee has been nowhere near its best" - Eoin Morgan on Ben Stokes

Eoin Morgan. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Speaking to Sky Sports, former England skipper Eoin Morgan stated that the surgery was due for a long time and hopes to see the all-rounder fit and firing for the marquee Test series in India.

Morgan claimed:

"It's clearly a decision that he has reflected on for a long time. His knee has been nowhere near its best and I'm pretty sure it's the reason he hasn't been able to bowl as much as he would have liked for a long period of time."

"This now will allow him a period of time and hopefully, he'll rehabilitate as well as he can and be fit to come here [India] in January," he added. "Don't forget, he plays a huge part in leading that Test team. And leadership is a very important component... so he wants to be here for that Test match series."

Ben Stokes has struggled with the bat in the 2023 World Cup, managing only 48 runs in three matches so far at an average of 16.