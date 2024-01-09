"I will miss you" - Suryakumar Yadav and Rashid Khan engage in heartwarming interaction on social media

Team India's dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav and Afghanistan's star leg spinner Rashid Khan recently engaged in a heartwarming interaction on Instagram.

Rashid, who is currently on the sidelines following minor lower-back surgery, shared a video, giving fans a glimpse of his net session. Captioning the post, he wrote:

"I’ve missed you ❤️."

Suryakumar commented on the post by writing that he will miss Rashid. The Afghan cricket star responded by saying that he was coming to meet Suryakumar.

Suryakumar Yadav's comment on Rashid Khan's post.

India will host Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series later this month. Suryakumar Kumar will not feature in the series due to an injury he suffered during the South Africa series.

Rashid, who is Afghanistan's T20I captain, is part of the squad but is unlikely to feature in any of the matches. Ibrahim Zadran will be the stand-in captain for the visitors.

The three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan will kick off at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. The second and third T20Is will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore (January 14) and M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru (January 17), respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav likely to undergo surgery for sports hernia

Suryakumar Yadav injured his ankle during India's third and final T20I against South Africa last December. The swashbuckling batter is also dealing with a sports hernia, for which he is likely to undergo surgery.

He is currently being monitored by the BCCI's medical team and could be sent abroad for further treatment. Sharing an update regarding the No. 1 ranked T20I batter, a source in the Indian board told the Indian Express:

"In Yadav’s case he will take more time than expected. After his hernia operation, it might take up to eight-nine weeks for him to start training. Hopefully, he will be fit during the IPL."

Suryakumar could make his comeback in the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He has been retained by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the next season.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App