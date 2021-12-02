"I will be surprised if Ajinkya Rahane gets one more opportunity" - Nikhil Chopra feels the senior batter shouldn't feature in the playing XI for Mumbai Test  

Nikhil Chopra feels Ajinkya Rahane should not feature in India's playing eleven for the upcoming Mumbai Test against New Zealand. Rahane is having a rather poor time with the bat this year.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Chopra made these remarks while speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti. He noted that the team management would want an experienced batter in the middle-order and hence are likely to persist with Rahane.

Chopra feels with the South Africa tour on the horizon, head coach Rahul Dravid is unlikely to drop Rahane. However, he suggested that the Indian think tank change their stance over the inclusion of Rahane.

Chopra feels India should back a youngster ahead of Rahane for the Wankhede Test. He feels that giving new players the chance to perform and gain confidence at home is the right step forward for India.

Chopra added that Rahane may continue to remain in the scheme of things for the South Africa tour, but this move will help India groom a youngster. Chopra feels that including a new batsman in place of Rahane for the Wankhede test will help India during their overseas assignments. Here's what he said:

"I will be surprised if Ajinkya Rahane is given one more chance. It is better to prepare a youngster for the South Africa tour by giving him a chance to score and gain confidence in India. He can be groomed for the role of a backup batter, while Rahane also gets a chance to be a part of the squad."

"If you talk about justice, Ajinkya Rahane goes out and Virat Kohli comes in" - Aakash Chopra

Another ex-Indian player, Aakash Chopra, has suggested that Ajinkya Rahane should make way for skipper Virat Kohli in the Wankhede test. The Delhi batter is set to make a return to the side in the second Test match against the Kiwis.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra stated that Shreyas Iyer must be a part of the starting eleven for the second Test. Iyer scored a brilliant century in his debut game. Chopra wants Kohli to replace Rahane in the side. He said:

"Rahul Dravid was asked what about Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer. He said it is a little too early for him to decide. But the time has come now, you will have to find the answer. If you talk about justice, Ajinkya Rahane goes out and Virat Kohli comes in and Shreyas Iyer plays. If you want to go in with five batters, this is the way to go."

