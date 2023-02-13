"I will undoubtedly miss the adventure" - Eoin Morgan announces retirement from professional cricket with immediate effect

Eoin Morgan has announced retirement from all formats of professional cricket with immediate effect. The former England captain had retired from international cricket last year but continued to play in T20 leagues around the world. Earlier today, he confirmed that he has played his last professional game and is now looking forward to working as a broadcaster.

Morgan is one of the few cricketers who represented two different nations at the Cricket World Cup. The left-handed batter played for Ireland in the 2007 World Cup before switching to England. In 2019, he led England to a World Cup championship win on home soil.

Informing fans about his decision to retire via a social media post, Eoin Morgan wrote:

"It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket."

"Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future. Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket."

When did Eoin Morgan play his career's last match?

Morgan played the last match of his T20 career for the Paarl Royals in the recently concluded SA20 tournament. His last match was on February 8, 2023, against the Pretoria Capitals in the semifinals of the tournament. The left-handed batter scored 17 runs off 13 balls in that game, with Rilee Rossouw scalping his wicket.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh 10,858 international runs.

16 international Hundreds.

Won first ODI WC for England as captain.

Change the culture of England's.



Eoin Morgan is one of the greatest captains for England. Thank you, Morgan! 10,858 international runs.16 international Hundreds.Won first ODI WC for England as captain.Change the culture of England's.Eoin Morgan is one of the greatest captains for England. Thank you, Morgan! https://t.co/MGUZcRyI5a

Apart from the Paarl Royals, Morgan also represented the New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10 and the London Spirit in the Men's Hundred after retiring from international cricket.

He has made it clear in his retirement post that he will now work as a broadcaster and pundit. It remains to be seen how Morgan performs in his new role.

