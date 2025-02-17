“I wish I could be like you” - Inspiring clip of Ananya Panday and Yashasvi Jaiswal goes viral after IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs [Watch]

Ahead of the recently concluded ODI series between India and England, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal were involved in a conversation. In a video shared on social media, Ananya can be seen posing a question to everyone present on the stage. Jaiswal's answer made Ananya wish she was like him.

The question was whether they had read something about themselves that had completely thrown them off or a game or a practice session that affected them. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was initially unsure if the question was directed only to him, he later came up with an inspiring answer.

The young left-hander said he does not think a lot about these things.

"Mai itna sochta nahi hun (I do not think a lot)," he said.

As he continued answering, Ananya quickly cut him short and said she wished to be like him and not think much about things.

"I wish I could be like you. Mujhe bhi nahi sochna hai (Even I do not want to think about these things)," she said.

Watch the video of the incident posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

"I only try to focus on what is in my control" - Yashasvi Jaiswal

In the same video, Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to answer to the question posed by Ananya Panday. The Indian batter says that he only tries to focus on things that he can control and how he can focus on himself.

He added that his focus only remains on one thing which is to improve himself.

"Mai bas yahi koshish karta hun ki kya mere control mai hai, mai kya kar sakta hun. Mai apne upar focus kar sakta hun. Mera sara focus ek hi cheez pe rehta hai mujhe kya karna hai (I only try to focus on what is in my control, what I can do. I can focus on myself. My entire focus is only on one thing that is what I have to do)," he said.

The clip of his inspiring answer is going viral ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Yashasvi Jaiswal was earlier picked in India's preliminary 15-member squad for the marquee ICC event.

However, he was dropped from the final squad and is now a part of the non-travelling reserves.

