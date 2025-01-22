"I wish I had time" - Urvashi Rautela reacts to viral AI-generated pictures with Rishabh Pant

Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant's AI-generated pictures with actress Urvashi Rautela recently went viral. In the photographs, the two were seen enjoying a vacation.

Rautela was recently asked to comment on the viral photographs. The 30-year-old stated that she doesn't have time for a vacation at the moment because she is busy with the promotions of her recently released film Daaku Maharaaj.

During an interview with Zoom TV, here's what Rautela said about her AI-generated pictures with Pant, which gave fans an assumption that they were holidaying together:

"I am so busy promoting my 105 crore film Daaku Maharaaj. Where do I have time for vacation? I wish I had time for a vacation. Literally, see I am doing my vacation with you (the interviewer)."

It is worth mentioning that Urvashi Rautela's comments during an interview in 2022 sparked dating rumors with Rishabh Pant. The model-turned-actress told Bollywood Hungama that a certain 'RP' waited 10 hours in a hotel lobby in Delhi to meet her.

Here's what she said in the interview:

"I was shooting in New Delhi and I arrived at night. Quickly I had to get ready because actresses need more time to get ready. So, Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all."

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was named the new Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain on Tuesday, January 21. The franchise roped in the wicketkeeper for a whopping ₹27 crore at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, making him the most expensive player in the league's history.

"I prefer to keep my personal life private" - When Urvashi Rautela opened up on link-up rumors with Rishabh Pant

During an interview with NDTV last year, Urvashi Rautela clarified that there was no truth to the rumors of her romantic relationship with Rishabh Pant. She emphasized that she wanted to concentrate on her career.

Rautela said:

"Regarding the persistent rumours linking me with RP (Rishabh Pant), I want to clarify that these memes, rumours are unfounded. I prefer to keep my personal life private. My focus remains on my career and the work I am passionate about. It's important to address such matters with transparency and to concentrate on the truth rather than speculation. I don't understand why meme material pages get super excited."

After seven years, Rishabh Pant is set to return to the Ranji Trophy. He will play for Delhi in the team's upcoming match of the 2024-25 season against Saurashtra, beginning Thursday, January 23.

