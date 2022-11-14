"I wish ki tu mere saamne hota" - Furious Wasim Akram tears into fan for horrible comment on injured Shaheen Afridi after T20 World Cup final

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has slammed a fan for disrespecting fast bowler Shaheen Afridi after the T20 World Cup final against England.

Pakistan lost the final by five wickets on Sunday (November 13) and naturally, fans were hurt and emotions were high. However, one supporter simply crossed the limits and left some distasteful remarks on the injured Afridi, who walked off the field and couldn't complete his quota of overs.

This is what his tweet in Urdu read after translating into English:

"Runaway Shaheen you should have bowled five more balls but you ran away from the ground. No bigger event can happen than this. It was better that your body came from the ground."

Wasim Akram was among the experts' panel on the show "The Pavilion" on A sports. He fumed as he read the aforementioned tweet and stated:

"Agar tumhein tameez nahi hai na chote bade ki. Apne player ko tum battameezi kar rahe ho. Koi sharam, koi haya nahi hai. (You don't have manners to respect your elders. You are speaking rubbish about your own player. Absolutely no shame and no regret.)

"Just have a look at what he said about Shaheen Afridi. I'm fuming. I wish ki tu mere saamne hota. (I wish you were in front of me)."

Shaheen Afridi's injury cost Pakistan dearly

Although the required run rate wasn't that high, Pakistan were still in the game in the second innings defending a total of 137.

They were handed a boost when they broke the partnership between young Harry Brook and Ben Stokes in the 13th over. Shaheen Afridi took an excellent catch at long-off to dismiss Brook off Shadab Khan's bowling.

However, in the process, he rolled over his right knee and seemingly aggravated the injury that he had just recovered from. He was in immense pain and although he came back on the field after some treatment, Afridi couldn't complete his quota of overs, stopping the first ball off his third over.

Skipper Babar Azam turned to Iftikhar Ahmed to complete the over, which was the 16th of the innings. Ben Stokes smashed a four and a six to bring the equation down to 28 needed off 24.

That proved to be the end of all the pressure created by Pakistan as England coasted to victory, with Stokes staying unbeaten on 52.

