"I won’t lie, they have picked a team that worries me" - Michael Vaughan on England's playing XI for 3rd Ashes Test 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed his reservation over the playing XI that Ben Stokes has chosen for the upcoming third Ashes Test. The hosts have named three changes to the team that lost to Australia by 43 runs at Lord's.

Veteran seamer James Anderson and rookie Josh Tongue have been benched for the returning duo of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood. Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the series due to a dislocated shoulder, with all-rounder Moeen Ali replacing him in the playing XI.

The changes to the playing also mean a promotion in the batting order for Harry Brook. The youngster will occupy Ollie Pope's position while Joe Root will remain at his usual No.4 position.

It is to be noted that the upcoming Test will mark the first time that Brook will play at No.3 at the international level. He last played in the top order for Yorkshire in the 2018 County Championship and averages only 22 at No.3.

Admitting that he is 'worried' over the playing XI that England have picked for the do-or-die clash, Michael Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph:

"I won’t lie, they have picked a team that worries me. Harry Brook has never batted No 3 for England, and has never had success there for Yorkshire. In the bowling, there are three new players who have not been in the heat of Ashes battle."

Adding that it is time for England to walk the talk, rather than proclaiming that they have nothing to lose, Vaughan wrote:

"I have heard comments from the England camp about how they have nothing to lose. That is not true. They have everything to lose. One mistake, one bad session, and the series will be gone. England are a talented team, capable of turning this round, but the time for talk is over."

England are currently trailing 2-0 in the five-match Ashes series following defeats at Edgbaston and Lord's. Australia are only one win away from retaining the urn and winning an Ashes series on English soil for the first time since 2001.

"Ultimately you shouldn’t really need motivating or galvanizing for an Ashes series" - Michael Vaughan

England are on the edge on the back of Jonny Bairstow's dismissal at Lord's, which they feel deviated from the 'Spirit of Cricket'.

The incident's fallout was evident in the very next session itself where Ben Stokes went ballistic against the Australian bowlers, almost leading his side to a historic win.

Noting that the England team should not need additional motivation to perform when it comes to the Ashes, Vaughan mentioned:

"I know England are a better team when they are on edge, with the bit between their teeth, perhaps feeling a bit wronged after some controversy. We’ve seen that for a long time. But ultimately you shouldn’t really need motivating or galvanising for an Ashes series."

Adding that England themselves are responsible for the 43-run defeat at Lord's, Vaughan continued:

"They lost at Lord's game because of how they bowled in perfect conditions on the first day, then their collapse from 188 for one to 325 all out. They are 2-0 down because they have missed 15 chances to Australia’s seven, and have conceded 60 more extras than Australia."

England have won the toss in both of the Ashes Tests so far, but have failed to make the most of the conditions, particularly at Lord's.

The seam quartet was ineffective against the Australian top-order under overcast conditions. England's shoddy batting, especially their instinct to lose their wicket at the wrong time, have not helped things either.

