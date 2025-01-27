“I won’t play franchise cricket other than IPL” - Australian star makes huge statement ahead of SL vs AUS 2025 Tests

Star Australian batter Travis Head has cleared that he won't play any franchise cricket other than the Indian Premier League (IPL) over fears of burnout. The left-handed batter underlined that Test cricket is the most important format for Australia now and he wishes to remain as fresh as possible for that.

Head, who fetched ₹6.80 crore from the SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2024 edition, established himself as one of their top performers last year. He has been retained by the franchise for IPL 2025. The southpaw also turned out for the Washington Freedom in the Major Cricket League edition last year but opted out of playing in the Big Bash League 2024-25 season.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Head feels it's critical to have some time off from playing to recharge himself for vital assignments at the highest level.

As quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, he stated:

"I won’t play franchise cricket other than IPL. Big Bash will be the third team I play for, so I won’t play anything other than that at this stage, and I think that gives me the opportunity to have that time off. It’s pretty hard to have those eight days off and then play MLC in a couple of months’ time or the Hundred. So I understand that and I’m very lucky to have those seven days off on this tour and Test cricket’s the most important thing at the moment for us as a group. So I want to put as much effort as I can into that."

The South Australian was the highest run-getter during the five-Test series at home against India, hammering two crucial centuries. Although he endured twin failures during the Boxing Day Test but still finished the series with 448 runs in nine innings.

"I was pretty cooked" - Travis Head after Australia's Test series against India

Travis Head. (Image Credits: Getty)

Head went on to claim that he needed the break following the grueling five-match Test series against India at home to be able to perform in Sri Lanka. The 31-year-old said he would have loved to play in the BBL but felt giving time to his young family was equally vital.

"I needed the break, I was pretty cooked and I was pretty vocal about that, but now I’m feeling good. I’d love to be able to play Big Bash, with our schedule at the moment it’s somewhat tough with a young family but with CA and the guys above it’s been pretty clear on the plan where they want us and what I do play. Yes, it’s disappointing, yes, I’d love to be able to be involved [in the BBL], but I feel like putting myself in the best position to play well in the next couple of weeks is the most important thing for us and also with a young family being able to give back a bit there," he added.

Although Australia have confirmed their spot in the World Test Championship final later this year against South Africa, they would want to beat Sri Lanka before the summit clash.

