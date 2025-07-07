"I wonder what they do with Nitish Reddy" - Former captain's huge statement on India playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke reckoned that India will face a selection headache ahead of their third Test against England at Lord’s, which begins on July 10. The cricketer-turned-analyst pointed out that Nitish Kumar Reddy didn’t play any role in their 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston. The remarks came as Reddy returned wicketless, scoring one run apiece in the two innings of the second Test.

Ad

Clarke, however, credited Reddy for his all-around skills by reminding everyone about his impressive century against Australia (114 at MCG in Boxing Day Test) during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

On Monday, July 7, Clarke told the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast's YouTube Channel:

“15:03 – I wonder what they do with Nitish Kumar Reddy. Do they stick with him? Again, he didn’t had much to do in this game. We’ve seen what he can do in Australian conditions. He can certainly make some handy runs. If needed, he can bowl some handy overs as well but he’s the only one they’ll think about at the moment.”

Ad

Trending

The 44-year-old believes that Prasidh Krishna is likely to be axed for the third Test to accommodate Jasprit Bumrah in India's playing XI. Clarke continued:

“14:18 – With Bumrah coming in, I think with regards to bowling it’s probably gonna be hard on Krishna, but I think he’s had two Test matches. I think he’ll be rested or rotated for Bumrah to come back in.”

Ad

The statement came after Krishna returned wicketless in the second Test. However, the lanky pacer scalped five wickets in the series opener at Headingley.

Ad

“He’s got the X-factor” – Michael Clarke wants Team India to include Kuldeep Yadav for the third Test against England

Michael Clarke further urged the Indian team management to include left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in their ranks for the third Test against England. He said in the same interaction:

"9:12 – Looking at the spin. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar did a great job with the bat. Yes, they picked up a wicket each in the second innings, but I am still asking the question – Are they a better team in regards to taking 20 wickets without Kuldeep Yadav in it?"

Ad

"I think Kuldeep is ready to play in that Test team. I think he’s got that X-factor, and I thought he might’ve got an opportunity in the second Test," he added.

The reaction came as Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar managed one wicket each in the match.

Click here to check out the England vs India 2nd Test full scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news