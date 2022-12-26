"I was wondering whether I will get my 50th Test or not" - Sarfaraz Ahmed after a crucial knock against New Zealand

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed revealed that he was unsure of playing his 50th Test after thriving with the bat on Day 1 (Monday, December 26) of the first game against New Zealand. The 35-year-old stated that felt like a debut when he walked out to bat.

Sarfaraz, who replaced Mohammad Rizwan in the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi, lead Pakistan's revival with Babar Azam after the top order perished cheaply. He added 196 runs with the skipper before perishing for 86.

Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial Pleased with Pakistan's performance today, great comeback after the early loss of wickets. Special praise for Babar for another outstanding innings. Sarfaraz proved his selection right, excellent performance for him under pressure. Pleased with Pakistan's performance today, great comeback after the early loss of wickets. Special praise for Babar for another outstanding innings. Sarfaraz proved his selection right, excellent performance for him under pressure.

Speaking at the press conference after the day's play, Sarfaraz admitted he was over the moon, knowing he would play on Monday and wanted to give his best. He said:

"I was very excited when I got to know yesterday that I will be playing this Test. I was wondering whether I will get my 50th Test or not. My focus has always been to give my best, just play cricket and on my performance.

"I have always said that when I started playing cricket, I had the privilege of having great mentors whose guidance and support have always been helpful for me."

The keeper-batter also revealed that he was nervous and added:

"You asked me about my feelings when I walked out to bat before lunch. If someone would have checked my heartbeat, the meter would have exploded. My heartbeat was very fast and it felt like my debut. I was playing after a long time and it was also a crunch situation.

Before the ongoing Test, the Karachi-born keeper-batter last donned the whites for Pakistan in January of 2019. However, the management decided to drop Rizwan following his struggles in the previous series against England.

"I was heartbroken when I got out on 86" - Sarfaraz Ahmed

Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed helped Pakistan wrestle back the advantage. (Credits: Twitter)

Sarfaraz claimed that he was aiming to score a hundred and described how tough the pitch was to bat in the opening session. He explained:

"I was heartbroken when I got out on 86 because I was eyeing a century but then I think what if I got out on the first ball so I am thankful to Allah that I managed to play a good innings.

"The ball was gripping a lot in the first session but the pitch has gotten better now and New Zealand kept things tight in the post-lunch and the last session."

PCB Media @TheRealPCBMedia



More details:



#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai Babar becomes highest run-scorer in Tests in 2022 as Pakistan reach 317-5 on day one against NZMore details: pcb.com.pk/news-detail/ba… Babar becomes highest run-scorer in Tests in 2022 as Pakistan reach 317-5 on day one against NZMore details: pcb.com.pk/news-detail/ba…#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai

The hosts finished the day on 317-5, with Babar Azam still unbeaten on 161 and the scoreboard reading 317/5.

Poll : 0 votes