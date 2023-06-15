“I wouldn’t have picked Moeen Ali” – Former captain stunned as England announce spin all-rounder in playing XI for first Ashes Test

Former England captain Michael Atherton was stunned to witness spin all-rounder Moeen Ali in the playing XI for the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, which starts on June 16.

Atherton questioned Ali’s place, saying the latter has not played a Test match since his retirement in September 2021. He was also not convinced with the all-rounder’s performance in Ashes.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Atherton said:

“I wouldn’t have picked Moeen Ali, but I am not Ben Stokes. I am not Bazball. It’s a selection that is amazing if you think about it because Moeen Ali has retired from Test cricket, and hasn’t played Test cricket since September 2021.”

He continued:

“Retired, had a conversation with Brendan McCullum about coming back before the Pakistan tour and said that basically he’s done with that he has checked out of Test cricket and first-class cricket. So, I wouldn’t for those reasons [pick him], but I can see the attraction if he is back to his best.”

Atherton, however, feels that Ali can offer to England if he returns to his best during the Ashes, especially as a batter.

“You’ve got a batter, who fits the mold of the current side, and somebody who is obviously taken a lot of wickets in Test cricket for England, but even when he was a Test match cricketer before his retirement has a modest record against Australia.”

Atherton added:

“One thing you’ll be certain of is that it’s gonna get a huge role from that holy stand. With Broad in the side, who is gonna get whip that stand up to a frenzy, and obviously, local boy Moeen Ali coming back, it’s gonna be an unbelievable atmosphere here.”

For the uninitiated, Ali has, so far, scalped 20 wickets in 11 Tests against Australia. With the bat, the left-hander has amassed 476 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 25.05, including two half-centuries.

Interestingly, Ali has scalped just five wickets in as many Tests in Ashes at home. He, however, has scalped 104 wickets in 35 Tests in England.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket 🗣️ "I wouldn't have picked Moeen Ali, but I'm not Ben Stokes and I'm not 'Bazball'"



Michael Atherton gives his verdict on the England side to face Australia in the First Ashes Test at Edgbaston... 🗣️ "I wouldn't have picked Moeen Ali, but I'm not Ben Stokes and I'm not 'Bazball'" Michael Atherton gives his verdict on the England side to face Australia in the First Ashes Test at Edgbaston... https://t.co/Bok5g6zupp

“I would have picked a different spinner” – Michael Atherton names his replacement for Moeen Ali in 2023 Ashes

Atherton said that he would have gone with the likes of Liam Dawson or Will Jacks or someone who is regularly playing red-ball cricket. He said:

“Had it been me, I would’ve picked a different spinner. I would pick Liam Dawson or Will Jacks or somebody playing first-class cricket currently, which is not to say Moeen Ali won’t do well. We wish him all the best, of course.”

Surprisingly, Dawson played his last Test for England in 2017. Jacks, though, played the most recent Test for England during their tour of Pakistan in December.

England Cricket @englandcricket



#Ashes | #EnglandCricket We have confirmed our XI to face Australia in the first Test... We have confirmed our XI to face Australia in the first Test... 👀 #Ashes | #EnglandCricket

England XI for the first Ashes Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, and James Anderson.

Poll : 0 votes