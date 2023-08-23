Ian Bell, Stephen Fleming, James Foster to join New Zealand coaching staff for overseas tours ahead of World Cup 2023 

New Zealand Cricket has roped in several coaches for the upcoming international assignments of the men’s team in order to manage the workload of the core coaching ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

The BlackCaps will play four T20 Internationals and as many ODI matches against England from August 30 to September 15 before they travel to Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in the second half of September.

Former England cricketers Ian Bell and James Foster have been included in the BlackCaps’ support staff for their upcoming white-ball tour of England. Bell will assume the role of assistant coach with the BlackCaps in the T20I series against England. The 41-year-old will later step into the batting coach role for the ODI series against England and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Foster will join as the assistant coach in the England ODI leg and will continue in the same capacity for the complete World Cup tournament in India during the months of October and November. The former England wicketkeeper is currently the assistant coach of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and was previously part of the BlackCaps coaching staff in the UAE in 2018.

Speaking on the appointments of Bell and Foster to the BlackCaps’ coaching staff, New Zealand team manager Simon Insley stated:

“Ian Bell has had a broad range of experiences as batting coach since retiring, working with Derbyshire, Hobart Hurricanes, England U19 and Lions as well as his current role with the Birmingham Phoenix.

Insley further added:

“James Foster has worked with a number of our BLACKCAPS through his extensive coaching history which has featured stints as Head Coach in the ILT20, CPL the PSL along with his current role in with KKR in the IPL. We’re looking forward to welcoming the new guys into our group and getting stuck into a busy and important period of cricket for the team.”

Gary Stead to miss Bangladesh tour, Stephen Fleming to coach New Zealand in England ODIs

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, who is the head coach of IPL team Chennai Super Kings, will have a second stint as a coach for the Kiwis during the England ODI series.

Regular head coach Gary Stead will take a short break for the Bangladesh ODIs to start fresh for the World Cup. Luke Ronchi, who is the current batting coach of the BlackCaps, will be the stand-in head coach in Stead’s absence.

Stead will also be unavailable for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh post the World Cup in December. Former Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, will join the support staff as a spin bowling coach for the Bangladesh Tests. Explaining the decision to bring in additional brains in the coaching unit ahead of the World Cup, Insley said:

“The well-being of our players and staff is of vital importance with the sheer amount of cricket being played these days. Following the T20 team’s departure to the UAE (Aug 12), the team will be on the road right through until December 16 when the Test team returns, ahead of a busy home summer.

Insley added:

“That period of time playing, working and simply being away from home is not sustainable and we’ve worked really hard this winter to ensure everyone from players to staff will receive adequate rest. We’re delighted with the caliber of coaches we’ve been able to confirm to assist the BLACKCAPS on the various tours.

New Zealand recently completed a 2-1 T20I series win against the UAE. The BlackCaps will face England in the World Cup opener on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.