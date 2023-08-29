Ian Chappell on the two innings that left a lasting impression of Virat Kohli’s extraordinary skill

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has opined that Virat Kohli’s twin Test centuries at the Adelaide Oval in December 2014 left a lasting impression of his extraordinary skill.

Chappell described Kohli's 141 in the second innings, on a pitch that encouraged spin, as a “masterpiece”, adding that with a little more help from his teammates, India could have won the game.

India went down to Australia by 48 runs in the Adelaide Test of 2014. However, Kohli stood out for India with the bat, scoring 115 in the first innings and 141 in the second.

The visitors were set to chase 364 runs and at one point, they were well placed for victory at 242/2. However, Murali Vijay’s dismissal for 99 sparked a batting collapse and India eventually were bowled out for 315.

In his column for ESPNcricinfo, Chappell stated that Kohli’s second innings in Adelaide cemented his undoubted skill.

The Aussie legend wrote:

“Despite Kohli's amazing record and his strong leadership, it was that second-innings century in Adelaide in 2014 that cemented his undoubted skill. He hit 16 fours and one six and scored at the superb rate of 80 runs per 100 balls on a pitch that suited Nathan Lyon's sharp-turning offbreaks. Kohli's ability to successfully play the cover drive - the toughest shot for a right-hander on a turning pitch - was exceptional and severely frustrated Australia's charge for victory."

“Kohli will be remembered for many exceptional feats as both a batter and successful captain. However, for me it was those two innings at Adelaide Oval, especially the second one, that left a lasting impression of his extraordinary skill,” Chappell added.

While India lost the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia 2-0, it was under Kohli that India registered a historic maiden Test series triumph Down Under in 2018-19.

“Despite emotional approach he succeeded as captain because the team were behind him” - Chappell on Kohli

While there have been mixed views over Kohli’s style of captaincy, the fact remains that he is India’s most successful leader in Tests in terms of numbers.

According to Chappell, the Indian cricketer did well as leader despite his emotional approach because he had a team that backed him wholeheartedly.

“Kohli proved to be a capable captain and with hard-fought victories in Australia and England, became known as a leader for all conditions. Despite his emotional approach he succeeded as captain because the team were fully behind him and wanted to perform for their leader," he stated.

“Kohli's attitude in always pushing for victory from the opening delivery of a Test played a large part in engaging his team-mates,” Chappell concluded.

Under Kohli, India played 68 Tests from 2014 to 2022, winning 40 and losing only 17.