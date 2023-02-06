Ian Chappell on whether Australia are overthinking about Ravichandran Ashwin: “I’ve got no idea how they are thinking”

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell gave a cheeky response to a query on whether the visitors are overthinking about Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He replied that he has no idea about the Aussies' mindset with regard to facing Ashwin in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The India-Australia series will kick off with the opening Test in Nagpur on February 9. In the build-up to the series, Pat Cummins and Co. had a camp in Alur, where they practiced on customized spinning surfaces and even hired the services of a Ranji Trophy off-spinner, whose bowling actions resembled Ashwin.

In an interaction on Star Sports, Chappell was asked whether he felt the Australians were paying way too much attention to the Ashwin factor. Chappell replied:

“If you want to know how the Australian players are thinking about Ashwin, ask the Australian players. I’ve got no idea how they are thinking about Ashwin. You’ve obviously got to think about a good opponent like Ashwin, but you’ve got to think about being proactive."

Chappell added that the key to Australia doing well against Ashwin will not be allowing him to dictate terms. The 79-year-old elaborated:

“If you are not the one who is basically dictating terms - that doesn’t mean you are hitting him for fours and sixes... Sometimes, just getting regular singles off a bowler will frustrate him more. If you are getting singles on a regular basis, he’s having to change who he bowls to.”

Sharing his views on Ashwin, former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri urged the off-spinner not to over plan. He opined:

“He’s good enough doing what he is. He is a real crucial player here. His form might well decide the series. Ashwin is a package, not just with the ball, he will get you some important runs as well.

"If he’s on fire in both departments, that might as well decide the outcome of the series. In Indian conditions, he can be lethal. If the ball is spinning and biting, he has got enough up his sleeves to trouble the Australian batsmen.”

Asked who he would prefer as the third spinner in the Indian playing XI, Shastri picked Kuldeep Yadav over Axar Patel. Explaining his choice, the 60-year-old said:

“As far as the other spinner goes, I’d like to see Kuldeep playing straightaway. (Ravindra) Jadeja and Axar are pretty similar bowlers. Kuldeep is different. If you lose the toss, you need someone who will give it a rip on Day 1. If anyone spins it on Day 1, it will be Kuldeep.

"If the track doesn’t have too much on offer, he can come into play. As the game progresses, with the fast bowlers India and Australia have, the rough will come into play. I think he’s crucial.”

Kuldeep was the Player of the Match for claiming eight wickets and scoring 40 runs in his last Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

“One of the things Lyon could do better is to curve the ball away from right-handers” - Ian Chappell

While India have a number of quality spinners, Australia also possess a match-winner in Nathan Lyon. Chappell admitted that the seasoned off-spinner will be key for the Aussies in the series against India.

On what kind of impact he expects Lyon to have in the series, Chappell said:

“The important thing with Nathan Lyon is that he has bowled a lot on the sub-continent. He knows how he should be bowling there. I think one thing you judge Lyon on is how much do the right-handers score runs against him on the onside. If they are scoring a lot on the onside, then he is bowling too straight.

“One of the things Lyon could do better is to curve the ball away from right-handers. Lyon’s a good bowler; it’s going to be very important for Australia that he bowls well. On the opposite, it’s important for India that they don’t let Lyon dominate. If Lyon is dominating, it makes things easier for Pat Cummins. He can then rotate his quick bowlers.”

Lyon, 35, has claimed 34 wickets in seven Tests in India and has three five-fers to his name.

