ICC announces the Men's Player of the Month nominees for November 2023 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the list of nominees who are in contention to win the Men's Player of the Month award for November. The month was an eventful one for the sport that witnessed the latter half of an incredible 2023 ODI World Cup campaign.

There are several players who rose when it mattered the most, and it is no surprise that the nominees for November are from the ICC ODI World Cup finalists - India and Australia.

The two nations put together an incredible set of campaigns over the course of the event in the subcontinent.

Given their dominant run in the tournament, there were several key performers for both teams, but it is the trio of Mohammed Shami, Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell, who make it to the final three.

#1 Mohammed Shami

The Indian speedster finished as the leading wicket-taker of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. He came into prominence in the latter half of the campaign after Hardik Pandya's tournament ending injury.

Shami picked up 15 wickets at an average of 12.06 with an economy rate of 5.68, in the month of November, which includes a historic seven-wicket haul in the semi-final fixture against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. He also notched a five-wicket haul at the same venue in Team India's thumping win over Sri Lanka in the league stage.

#2 Travis Head

Much like Shami, the Australian explosive batter also came into the scheme of things in the latter half of his team's winning campaign. Head suffered a fracture to his hand during the away series against South Africa prior to the ICC ODI World Cup.

He walked back right into the playing XI after recovering, and announced his arrival with a hundred against New Zealand in Dharamshala. The left-handed batter had a string of poor scores in the remainder of the league stage, but stepped up in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Head earned the player of the match in Australia's win in the semi-final and final of the World Cup against South Africa and India respectively. He scored a fifty in a tense run chase against the Proteas, before cranking it up with a historic hundred in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Head finishes the month with 220 runs in five ODIs at an average of 44, as well as some key contributions in Australia's T20I series against India.

#3 Glenn Maxwell

The explosive batter had a historic ICC ODI World Cup campaign, which included a record ton against the Netherlands and a rare double ton against Afghanistan.

In the month of November, Maxwell scored 204 runs at an average of 204 with a strike rate of 152.23 in three appearances. He also scored a record-qualling fourth T20I hundred in Australia's last-ball win over India in the third T20I in Guwahati.

Who will be crowned as the player of the month for November 2023? Let us know what you think.