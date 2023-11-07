ICC announces Men's Player of the Month nominees for October

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a star-studded list of nominees for the Men's Player of the Month award for October on Tuesday, November 7.

The nominees include two modern-day superstars in South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, apart from rising sensation Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand.

The trio's inclusion in the list comes as no surprise on the back of their stellar showings at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Indian opener Shubman Gill won the coveted award for September, having lit up the Asia Cup as well as the three-match ODI series against Australia at home.

Here's a detailed look into the performances of the three nominees for October during the said month.

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Having announced that the ODI World Cup 2023 would be his ODI swansong, de Kock left no stone unturned in making it count. He began his campaign with stellar centuries against Sri Lanka and Australia, before adding a third hundred against Bangladesh in Mumbai.

In six outings in October, he tallied 431 runs at an average of just under 72, apart from bagging 10 catches and affecting a stumping with his typically tidy wicket-keeping.

De Kock began the month of November in style with a fourth century at the 2023 World Cup as New Zealand bore the brunt of it. He joined Kumar Sangakkara and Rohit Sharma as the only batters to have scored four or more hundreds in a single World Cup edition.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

If not for an injury to Lockie Ferguson, there was every chance Rachin Ravindra might not have started in New Zealand's World Cup opener against England. He made it count with a stunning unbeaten 123 as the defending champions were drubbed by nine wickets.

Having made himself undroppable, Ravindra has been the find of the tournament and he rounded off the month of October with a sparkling century against Australia as the Blackcaps nearly chased down 389 in Dharamsala.

The batting all-rounder scored 406 runs in six outings at an average of 81.20 in October, besides accounting for three wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Jasprit Bumrah has not missed a beat since returning from injury and continued to display his very best during the World Cup in October. In six outings in the month, he snared 14 wickets at a sensational average of 15.07 and a miserly economy rate of 3.91.

While he returned with figures of 4/39 against Afghanistan, he bowled a remarkable spell against Pakistan, with his slower one to castle Mohammad Rizwan and a reverse-swinging ripper to bowl Shadab Khan being amongst the best deliveries of the tournament.

Bumrah also played a massive role in India's successful defense of 229 against England in Lucknow as he bagged three wickets including an early double-whammy that sent Dawid Malan and Joe Root back in quick succession.

Who among these players do you think should win the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Month for October?