ICC announces ODI XI for 2023; 6 Indians, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, named in the team 

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI XI for 2023 is dominated by Indians, with as many as six names finding a spot on the back of their brilliant individual performances last year. Rohit Sharma has been chosen to lead the side which also comprises two players each from Australia and South Africa and one from New Zealand.

2023 was a year laden with ODI cricket, with the ODI World Cup being the crown jewel at the end. The teams largely focused on ODIs throughout the year in the lead-up to the ICC event, which also saw a plethora of action.

The performances at the 2023 ODI World Cup have played a big role in the players being selected for the 2023 ODI XI by the ICC.

ICC T20 XI for 2023

Top order: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, and Travis Head

Rohit Sharma had a landmark year in ODIs after beginning 2023 by ending his century drought. The opening batter was the second-highest run-scorer at the 2023 ODI World Cup and made the world take notice with his high-octane, fearless, and aggressive batting style in the powerplay. He ended the year with 1,255 runs to his name at an average of 52.

Shubman Gill cemented the opening slot for India and ended the year as the highest run-getter in ODIs with 1,584 runs. The opening batter had an eventful home season to start last year, scoring a memorable double ton against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

Travis Head slotted in perfectly for Australia as an opening batter and had a triumphant year, that concluded with his match-winning ton in the ODI World Cup final against India. The left-handed batter had also scored a ton in the World Cup clash against New Zealand in the group stages and was adjudged the player of the match for his heroics in the semi-final as well.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, and Heinrich Klaasen

2023 was a record-breaking year for Virat Kohli as he proceeded to breach Sachin Tendulkar's long-held records of most runs scored in a single World Cup edition as well as the most number of ODI hundreds recorded.

Naturally, he ended up as the leading run-scorer of the 2023 ODI World Cup, being the first batter to ever breach the 700-run mark in a single edition. Kohli was the second-leading run-scorer in ODIs for 2023 as well with 1,377 runs to his name.

Daryl Mitchell played a significant role in New Zealand's run to the semi-finals of the World Cup. The all-rounder scored two hundreds during the campaign, both against India, including one in the semi-final clash at the Wankhede Stadium. He ended the year with 1,204 runs at an average of 52.34.

Heinrich Klaasen has been dominating the T20 circuit for a while now, but he has also managed to leave a mark in the 50-over format as well. The South African wicketkeeper-batter scored a blistering 174 in the home ODI series against Australia and also recorded a World Cup ton during the league-stage encounter against England.

Bowlers: Marco Jansen, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Shami

Marco Jansen comes across as the sole all-rounder in the side. The left-arm pacer was significant for South Africa with the new ball, getting wickets with his ability to move the ball in the powerplay.

Adam Zampa made a lean start to the World Cup but ended up justifying Australia's decision to field him as the lone frontline spinner with an excellent set of performances. He took three four-wicket hauls in the tournament and ended up as the leading wicket-taker among spinners. All in all, he took 38 ODI wickets in 2023.

Kuldeep Yadav has been nominated as the second spinner in the ICC ODI XI for 2023. He made a resounding comeback into the Indian first team, displacing Yuzvendra Chahal in the process. Kuldeep recorded a historic five-wicket haul against rivals Pakistan during the Super Four encounter in the 2023 Asia Cup and was also in fine rhythm in the World Cup, bowling in tandem with Ravindra Jadeja.

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami have been named as the core pacers in the ICC ODI XI for 2023. The duo wreaked havoc last year, with Siraj recording memorable spells against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, as well as the World Cup while reaching the summit of the ODI rankings for bowlers too.

Shami, on the other hand, was the leading wicket-taker of the 2023 ODI World Cup. He was benched for the initial stages of the tournament before having a massive say in the proceedings, including the semi-final against New Zealand, where he took seven wickets.

