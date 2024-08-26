ICC announces revised fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2024; Dubai to host final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the updated fixtures for this year's women's T20 World Cup 2024, set to be hosted in Dubai and Sharjah. The groups remain the same, with India drawn alongside defending champions Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in Group A. Bangladesh and Scotland will lock horns in the opening match of the T20 World Cup on October 3.

Group B of the tournament consists of Bangladesh, Scotland, South Africa, England, and the West Indies. Sri Lanka and Scotland qualified for the multi-nation event via the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament staged in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Every side will have four matches in the group stage, with the top two teams from both groups progressing to the semi-finals. Dubai will stage the first semi-final (October 17) while Sharjah will host the second (October 18). The Dubai International Stadium will also host the tournament decider on October 20.

If India advances to the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup, they will play the first semi-final. The ICC has also announced ten warm-up fixtures before the tournament from September 28 to October 1. Only Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana and Australia, captained by Alyssa Healy, have named their squads thus far.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures

October 3, Thursday, Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah, 2 PM

October 3, Thursday, Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6 PM

October 4, Friday, South Africa v West Indies, Dubai, 2 PM

October 4, Friday, India v New Zealand, Dubai, 6 PM

October 5, Saturday, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah, 2 PM

October 5, Saturday, Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6 PM

October 6, Sunday, India v Pakistan, Dubai, 2 PM

October 6, Sunday, West Indies v Scotland, Dubai, 6 PM

October 7, Monday, England v South Africa, Sharjah, 6 PM

October 8, Tuesday, Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah, 6 PM

October 9, Wednesday, South Africa v Scotland, Dubai, 2 PM

October 9, Wednesday, India v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 6 PM

October 10, Thursday, Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah, 6 PM

October 11, Friday, Australia v Pakistan, Dubai, 6 PM

October 12, Saturday, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 2 PM

October 12, Saturday, Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai, 6 PM

October 13, Sunday, England v Scotland, Sharjah, 2 PM

October 13, Sunday, India v Australia, Sharjah, 6 PM

October 14, Monday, Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai, 6 PM

October 15, Tuesday, England v West Indies, Dubai, 6 PM

October 17, Thursday, Semi-final 1, Dubai, 6 PM

October 18, Friday, Semi-final 2, Sharjah, 6 PM

October 20, Sunday, Final, Dubai, 6 PM

