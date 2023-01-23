ICC announces T20I team of the year for 2022; 3 Indian players included 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kickstarted the award spree by announcing the T20I team for 2022. The previous year was substantial for the shortest format since it was the focal point for almost all teams, with the other two formats taking a backseat for a while. The special year for T20s culminated with the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where England won the title for the second time.

World Cup winning skipper and leading opening batter Jos Buttler is the first name on the list. Apart from his batting credentials, he has also been announced as captain and the wicket-keeper of the star-studded compiled team. The explosive opener had a landmark year in the format, scoring 462 runs at a strike rate of 160.41.

ICC @ICC



Is your favourite player in the XI?



#ICCAwards The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022 is hereIs your favourite player in the XI? The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022 is here 👀Is your favourite player in the XI? #ICCAwards

He was handed over the captaincy reigns across white-ball cricket following Eoin Morgan's retirement. The wicket-keeper batter had a rough start to his captaincy career following back-to-back series losses against India and South Africa.

Mohammad Rizwan has been announced as the second opening batter in the side. The Pakistan wicket-keeper batter played a crucial role during the build-up to the World Cup and forged a solid partnership with skipper Babar Azam at the top of the order. He was rewarded for his exploits by being crowned the No.1 ranked T20I batter as well.

The Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav forged the first portion of the middle order. The former Indian skipper dominated the shortest format in the second half of the year and had a memorable 2022 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup campaign.

Reigning No.1 T20I ranked batter Suryakumar Yadav finds himself at the No.4 position. The Mumbai-born batter has been sensational in the shortest format and his consistency and ability to score all over the field has often left the viewers and the opposition speechless. His landmark 2022 includes 1164 runs at a strike rate of 187.43, which also includes two hundreds.

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, who scored an impressive hundred against Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup 2022, is one to watch out for after finally finding his feet at the international level. He comes in at No.5 after scoring 716 runs in 21 matches at a strike rate of 156.33.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza occupies the No.6 position after his all-round exploits helped his side have a memorable World Cup. His performances also helped him land an IPL contract after he was roped in by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the mini-auction.

Team India's leading all-rounder Hardik Pandya also finds a place in the curated playing XI. He has been a vital part of the setup since his return from injury and his all-round displays were completely on show as he ended the year with 607 runs and 20 wickets.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022's player of the tournament and IPL's most prized acquisition, Sam Curran. comes in at No.8. His ability to bowl with the new ball as well as handle the death overs played a vital role in England's silverware triumph.

The No.2 ranked Wanindu Hasaranga emerges as the sole pure spinner option in the playing XI. The wily bowler's stock continued to rise in the format after picking up 15 wickets in eight matches at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Ireland's Josh Little, who claimed a famous hat-trick at the T20 World Cup, completed the ICC’s T20I Team of the year.

ICC T20I Team of the year 2022

Jos Buttler (C, WK), Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Haris Rauf and Josh Little

Do you agree with the ICC's picks for the team of the year? Let us know what you think.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes