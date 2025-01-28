ICC Awards 2024: Full list of winners

The winners of ICC Awards 2024 across different categories for both men and women have been confirmed. A total of 12 individual awards were handed out for stellar performances across the three formats of the game, while the ICC also picked five teams of the year.

The performance period for the awards was January 1 to December 30, 2024. The results were decided on the basis of voting from a 'Voting Academy', comprising global cricket journalists and broadcasters, while fans were also allowed to vote via the ICC’s digital channels.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was named the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024, while Smriti Mandhana won the Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year honor. Also, Men in Blue left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh walked away with the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award, while Rohit Sharma was named captain of the Men's T20I Team of the Year.

ICC Awards 2024: All the winners

Below is the full list of winners of ICC Awards 2024

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Jasprit Bumrah

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Amelia Kerr

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year: Jasprit Bumrah

ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year: Smriti Mandhana

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Azmatullah Omarzai

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Annerie Dercksen

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Kamindu Mendis

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year: Esha Oza

ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year: Gerhard Erasmus

ICC Umpire of the Year: Richard Illingworth

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year: Arshdeep Singh

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year: Amelia Kerr

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year: Rohit Sharma (c), Travis Head, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Smriti Mandhana, Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Melie Kerr, Richa Ghosh (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Orla Prendergast, Deepti Sharma, Sadia Iqbal.

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis, Jamie Smith (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins (C), Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah.

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year: Saim Ayub, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Azmatullah Omarzai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, AM Ghazanfar.

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year: Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt (C), Chamarti Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Amy Jones (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross.

