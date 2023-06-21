ICC and BCCI turn down PCB's request to change venues for World Cup 2023 matches - Reports

The ICC and the BCCI have reportedly rejected Pakistan Cricket Board's request to swap venues for two of their group stage matches in Cricket World Cup 2023.

The final draft for the Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule has been prepared and sent to ICC for approval. PCB were reportedly not satisfied with the schedule. They are scheduled to play against Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru, but PCB wanted the organizers to swap the venues for the two matches.

According to Cricbuzz, the ICC and the BCCI have turned down the request. The report mentioned that matches can be moved from a particular venue only if there were any security issues or the ground was not suitable for international matches.

At which stadium will India vs Pakistan match of Cricket World Cup 2023 take place?

The report from Cricbuzz further mentioned that Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium is scheduled to host the India vs Pakistan match in the group stage of World Cup on October 15, 2023. Former PCB chief Najam Sethi had expressed concerns about Pakistan visiting Ahmedabad for the big game, but there have been no changes in the schedule.

Over 1 lakh fans will be in attendance to witness a high-profile clash between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It will be the first ODI match between the two arch-rivals on Indian soil since 2012/13.

Ahmedabad will also host the first match of the tournament, which will happen between last edition's finalists, England and New Zealand on October 5. The final match of Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.

The BCCI has finalized the draft for the complete schedule of this year's World Cup. Fans should expect an official announcement from the BCCI and the ICC at an event in Mumbai in the coming days.

