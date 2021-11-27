ICC calls off Women’s World Cup Qualifier; Pakistan among 3 teams to qualify for 2022 WC

Pakistan, Bangladesh and West Indies have qualified for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. The three teams earned tickets to New Zealand following the ICC's decision to call off the qualifying tournament.

The Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 began in Harare last week, where nine nations were supposed to play. However, the board canceled the competition after 12 matches because of COVID-19 concerns.

According to a media release by the ICC, a member of the Sri Lanka team support staff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today. As a result, the match between Sri Lanka and West Indies did not take place. The decision to cancel the remaining games was taken keeping the new African variant of COVID-19 in mind.

"We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel the remainder of this event but with travel restrictions from a number of African countries being imposed at such short notice there was a serious risk that teams would be unable to return home," ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said.

Tetley further added that the international cricket governing body was looking for alternatives to conduct the remaining matches. However, since there was no feasible option, they had to cancel the games.

Why Pakistan, Bangladesh and West Indies qualified for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022?

West Indies Women beat Ireland Women by six wickets in their first match

Pakistan, Bangladesh and West Indies qualified for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 because of their higher position on the ICC Rankings. The board made the decision as per the tournament's playing conditions.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies have qualified based on the rankings.



📷 ICC



#WomensWorldCup #WorldCup The ongoing Women's Cricket World Cup qualifier in Harare has been called off due to the new Covid variant scare.Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies have qualified based on the rankings.📷 ICC The ongoing Women's Cricket World Cup qualifier in Harare has been called off due to the new Covid variant scare.Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies have qualified based on the rankings.📷 ICC#WomensWorldCup #WorldCup https://t.co/xgYGf9vzkR

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh will be the eight competitors in the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, scheduled to start on March 4.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will hosts New Zealand win the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup? Yes No 9 votes so far