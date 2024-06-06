ICC changes Pakistan's hotel in New York; new staying place 5 minutes away from stadium after PCB's complaint: Reports

The ICC has reportedly relocated Pakistan's team hotel ahead of their T20 World Cup 2024 matches in New York. The Men in Green are scheduled to play two group-stage games in New York over the next week.

Previously, the ICC allotted them a hotel which was almost 90 minutes away from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, the venue for Pakistan's matches against India and Canada. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi lodged a formal complaint regarding the long commute, which resulted in the ICC changing the team's staying place.

As per The Times of India, the new hotel allotted to Babar Azam and co. is just five minutes away from the stadium now. It is pertinent to note that the hotel where Team India have been staying is 10 minutes away from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Even the Sri Lankan team expressed concerns over the travel time from the hotel to the stadium in New York. As per reports, the Islanders had to travel for more than an hour from their staying place to reach the newly built venue in New York.

Pakistan will start their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in Dallas today

Can the Men in Green beat USA on their home turf?

The Men in Green will start their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the co-hosts USA today (June 6) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. It is the second game for USA, who began the tournament with a comprehensive win against neighbors Canada. The American side will aim to replicate the same performance when they take on the Men in Green today.

On the other side, Babar Azam and co. will try to pick up two points in Dallas without breaking much sweat. They will travel to New York after this game for the blockbuster clash against India on Sunday (June 9). It will be interesting to see how the Men in Green perform in their first game today.

